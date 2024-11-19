Account Director, Virtual Payment Solutions (Travel Vertical), £Highly Competitive. A superb opportunity to join this fast growing payments business in a senior capacity whilst also being an individual contributor to driving penetration in to the travel industry (typically OTA’s, tour operators, travel agents, aggregators and airlines). If based in the South East of England the role will be hybrid out of their London head office, although remote working for applicants living in continental Europe will also be considered.

Account Director Responsibilities

Building a pipeline of new prospects and up selling/cross selling to existing client base.

Work closely with SDR team to create outreach campaigns.

Develop strategic partnerships and mutually beneficial relationships with channel integrators.

Conduct sales meetings both remotely and in person across Europe.

Represent the company at industry events and conferences.

Provide feedback to the product team to help shape future enhancements to the proposition.

Account Director Skills Required

Strong knowledge of the travel industry landscape and technology ecosystem.

It would be highly advantageous and preferred to have experience and knowledge of virtual payment solutions.

An inquisitive and discovery approach to sales with an ability to understand pain points and the creativity/commercial acumen to solution sell products and services that address these needs.

Experience of managing structure sales processes and working towards frameworks.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills.

Flexible to travel internationally when required.

Account Director Additional Details

A highly competitive basic salary to be discussed on application and dependant on experience.

A lucrative commission structure that can double your basic earnings.

33 days holiday (including bank holidays) + birthday off

Share options incentive scheme

Flexible benefits

Learning opportunities and scope to take on more of a people leadership role in the near future.

Hybrid working if close to close, remote is considered for ideal candidate that may live further afield.

