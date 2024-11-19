Group Travel Consultant – This well established specialist Tour Operator are seeking a candidate who will be dealing with booking B2B group tours. The role is paying up to £29,000 and will be hybrid in the London office following probation of 3 months.

Group Travel Consultant responsibilities:

Managing new and existing accounts

Booking groups, tailormade and repeat tours

Dealing with pre and post trip enquiries

Invoicing group travel

Group Travel Consultant skills required:

Experience in group travel or tour operations

Ability to work independently or as part of a team

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent communication skills

Additional information:

Salary of up to £29,000 plus performance related bonus

Working Monday-Friday 09.00 – 18.00 with hybrid working 3 days in the offices in London 2 days from home, after completing 3 month probation period

£500 guaranteed bonus paid towards travel, gym membership/fitness classes.

5 weeks holiday

To apply for this Groups Travel Consultant please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59412

