Group Travel ConsultantC&M Travel Recruitment • GBP 28,000 - 29,000 Hourly + Commission
|Industry :
|Travel Agent or Tour Operator
|Sector :
|Tour Operator or Guide, Travel Agent (Groups)
|Department :
|Customer Service, Sales
|Employment Type :
|Full-Time, Permanent
|Work Sponsorship :
|Local contract only
|Experience :
|No experience required
|Vacancies :
|1
|Job Status :
|Active
Group Travel Consultant – This well established specialist Tour Operator are seeking a candidate who will be dealing with booking B2B group tours. The role is paying up to £29,000 and will be hybrid in the London office following probation of 3 months.
Group Travel Consultant responsibilities:
- Managing new and existing accounts
- Booking groups, tailormade and repeat tours
- Dealing with pre and post trip enquiries
- Invoicing group travel
Group Travel Consultant skills required:
- Experience in group travel or tour operations
- Ability to work independently or as part of a team
- Excellent attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills
Additional information:
- Salary of up to £29,000 plus performance related bonus
- Working Monday-Friday 09.00 – 18.00 with hybrid working 3 days in the offices in London 2 days from home, after completing 3 month probation period
- £500 guaranteed bonus paid towards travel, gym membership/fitness classes.
- 5 weeks holiday
To apply for this Groups Travel Consultant please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59412
Don’t keep a good thing to yourself
We grow our business through referrals, so please don’t keep us to yourself. If you think we’re doing a good job and know of someone who would benefit from our services, please pass on their name and number to me and I promise we will follow it up. Many thanks.
C&M Travel Recruitment is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy. We are committed to equality of opportunity for all candidates. For more opportunities, please visit www.candm.co.uk