Group Travel Consultant

C&M Travel Recruitment  •  GBP 28,000 - 29,000 Hourly + Commission
Work location: City Of London, London
Industry : Travel Agent or Tour Operator
Sector : Tour Operator or Guide, Travel Agent (Groups)
Department : Customer Service, Sales
Employment Type : Full-Time, Permanent
Work Sponsorship : Local contract only
Experience : No experience required
Vacancies : 1
Job Status : Active
Job Description

Group Travel Consultant – This well established specialist Tour Operator are seeking a candidate who will be dealing with booking B2B group tours. The role is paying up to £29,000 and will be hybrid in the London office following probation of 3 months.

Group Travel Consultant responsibilities:

  • Managing new and existing accounts
  • Booking groups, tailormade and repeat tours
  • Dealing with pre and post trip enquiries
  • Invoicing group travel

Group Travel Consultant skills required:

  • Experience in group travel or tour operations
  • Ability to work independently or as part of a team
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Excellent communication skills

Additional information:

  • Salary of up to £29,000 plus performance related bonus
  • Working Monday-Friday 09.00 – 18.00 with hybrid working 3 days in the offices in London 2 days from home, after completing 3 month probation period
  • £500 guaranteed bonus paid towards travel, gym membership/fitness classes.
  • 5 weeks holiday

To apply for this Groups Travel Consultant please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59412

