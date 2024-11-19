RETURN TO SEARCH

Account Manager

C&M Travel Recruitment  •  GBP 32,000 - 35,000 Hourly + Commission
Work location: Undisclosed, London
Industry : MICE/Conference & Events, Travel Marketing Media
Sector : Training and Development
Department : Sales
Employment Type : Full-Time
Work Sponsorship : Local contract only
Experience : No experience required
Vacancies : 1
Job Status : Active
Job Description

Account Manager. An exciting opportunity has arisen to represent some exciting tourism brands and help them to grow visitor numbers to their respective destinations. You will nurture their travel industry relationships by engaging with travel agents and tour operators via online calls, in person visits, event co-ordination and co-op marketing campaigns. London-based. Hybrid.

Account Manager Responsibilities:

  • Develop relationships with key trade partners within the travel industry
  • Drive the travel industry’s engagement with brands
  • Work on collaborative marketing campaigns
  • Deliver training to partners online and in person
  • Plan and manage trade shows, host fam trips, and various events.

Account Manager Requirements:

  • Travel Industry Sales Experience
  • A solid grasp of trade partnerships in the travel industry
  • A strong ability to build rapport and develop relationships

Account Manager Additional information:

  • Salary around 32K
  • Benefits such as gym membership
  • 25 days annual leave plus bank hols
  • Hybrid working from office in London

If you are interested in this Account Manager role and fit the above criteria please send your CV to mark@candm.co.uk or call Mark on 02073971272

