Account Manager. An exciting opportunity has arisen to represent some exciting tourism brands and help them to grow visitor numbers to their respective destinations. You will nurture their travel industry relationships by engaging with travel agents and tour operators via online calls, in person visits, event co-ordination and co-op marketing campaigns. London-based. Hybrid.

Account Manager Responsibilities:

Develop relationships with key trade partners within the travel industry

Drive the travel industry’s engagement with brands

Work on collaborative marketing campaigns

Deliver training to partners online and in person

Plan and manage trade shows, host fam trips, and various events.

Account Manager Requirements:

Travel Industry Sales Experience

A solid grasp of trade partnerships in the travel industry

A strong ability to build rapport and develop relationships

Account Manager Additional information:

Salary around 32K

Benefits such as gym membership

25 days annual leave plus bank hols

Hybrid working from office in London

If you are interested in this Account Manager role and fit the above criteria please send your CV to mark@candm.co.uk or call Mark on 02073971272

