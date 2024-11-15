Latin America Travel Consultant. 28-30K. Luxury Experiential Travel Company are looking for a candidate, with a great love, an extensive knowledge and experience with Latin America. You will be empathetic and inquisitive, and will harness these qualities to form a deep understanding of your customers; enabling you to craft highly personalised travel itineraries in Latin America.

Candidate Requirements:

Passion for Latin America and extensive knowledge obtained from personal travel to the continent.

You value positive-impact, responsible, sustainable travel

Good listener and empathetic communicator

Thrives solving problems and maintains calm under pressure

Motivated and driven

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

The role:

Guest communication via video call, email and telephone; cultivating relationships and achieving a deep understanding and rapport with the client

Curation of bespoke travel itineraries which aim to immerse the client in the destination while following responsible travel practices

Competently close sales and manage pipeline

Deal with any operational situations in collaboration with wider team and external partners at the destinations.

Build long-lasting relationships with suppliers on the ground in Latin America

Travel even more in Latin America!

Basic Salary : 28-30K

Working Hours : Monday – Friday. 3 days in the office 2 from home. Cirencester.

If you would like to apply for this exciting opportunity to join this prestigious company as their new Latin America Specialist Travel Consultant please send your CV with an accompanying cover letter detailing where you have personally travelled in Latin America email to mark@candm.co.uk

