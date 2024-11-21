Corporate Travel Account Manager, Spanish Speaker

Account Manager, Fluent Spanish, Corporate Travel, £45-50k + Bonus – London / Hybrid or Remote. Due to continued growth and expansion, this award winning and highly reputable business travel agency are looking to recruit an experienced Account Manager with fluent written and spoken Spanish.

Account Manager, Responsibilities:

The account managers typically look after between 10-20 clients depending on their size, you will be responsible for understanding the clients strategic goals and objectives with the aim of consultatively selling value added solutions and services.

You will will develop relationships at all levels, create a strategic business plan for the client, ensure client compliance and keep abreast of any changes to the client needs.

You will deliver regular strategic reviews of the travel programme, ensure SLA’s are being met, drive contract renewals and retention of clients.

Account Manager, Skills Required:

A proven track record of delivering exceptional account management preferably in the corporate travel sector

Must be fluent in written and spoken Spanish and English. Italian would be an advantage but not essential.

Experienced in writing client development business plans and strategic reviews

Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.

Ability to pick up on buying signals and absorb information to allow you to consultatively sell relevant solutions

Strong commercial acumen

Account Manager, Additioinal Details:

A basic salary in the region of £45,000 – £50,000 depending on experience

Bonus potential

Life Assurance, Travel Insurance, Private Medical and Dental Insurance

Hybrid working

Travel to London required to visit clients

To apply for this Account Manager please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: 59413

Don’t keep a good thing to yourself

We grow our business through referrals, so please don’t keep us to yourself. If you think we’re doing a good job and know of someone who would benefit from our services, please pass on their name and number to me and I promise we will follow it up. Many thanks.

C&M Travel Recruitment is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy. We are committed to equality of opportunity for all candidates. For more opportunities, please visit www.candm.co.uk