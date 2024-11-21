Luxury Travel ConsultantC&M Travel Recruitment • GBP 28,000 - 32,000 Hourly + Commission
Luxury Travel Consultant: Required for an award-winning, upmarket tour operator. You will provide an exceptional service, selling luxury long haul holidays. You will be an ambitious Travel Consultant, with a passion for long haul travel and sales. £28-32K + comm, office based in London.
Luxury Travel Consultant, Responsibilities:
- Tailormaking customers luxury holidays and maximising sales and customer holiday experience by suggesting excursions, upgrades etc
- Providing exceptional service to upmarket clientele
- Provide expert travel advice on worldwide luxury destinations
- Strive to exceed revenue targets
- Using Amadeus
Luxury Travel Consultant, Skills Required:
- Proven experience in a targeted sales role within a luxury travel environment
- Genuine interest in the travel industry in particular Long haul destinations
- Amadeus experience preferred
- First hand Worldwide Travelling knowledge
- Excellent customer service skills
Luxury Travel Consultant, Additional Information:
- Paying circa £28 – £32K + comm OTE £10K
- Office based in South London
- Working Mon – Fri 09.00 – 17.30 and approx 1 Sat a month 10.00 – 17.00
- Educational Trips to Long haul destinations, minimum of 1 a year
- 28 Days holiday including bank holidays
- Flight incentives
To apply for this Luxury Travel Consultant, please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59352
