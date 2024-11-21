RETURN TO SEARCH

Luxury Travel Consultant

C&M Travel Recruitment  •  GBP 28,000 - 32,000 Hourly + Commission
Work location: South West London, London
Industry : Travel Agent or Tour Operator
Sector : Travel Agent (Luxury)
Department : Sales
Employment Type : Full-Time, Permanent
Work Sponsorship : Local contract only
Experience : No experience required
Vacancies : 1
Job Status : Active
Job Description

Luxury Travel Consultant: Required for an award-winning, upmarket tour operator. You will provide an exceptional service, selling luxury long haul holidays. You will be an ambitious Travel Consultant, with a passion for long haul travel and sales. £28-32K + comm, office based in London.

Luxury Travel Consultant, Responsibilities:

  • Tailormaking customers luxury holidays and maximising sales and customer holiday experience by suggesting excursions, upgrades etc
  • Providing exceptional service to upmarket clientele
  • Provide expert travel advice on worldwide luxury destinations
  • Strive to exceed revenue targets
  • Using Amadeus

Luxury Travel Consultant, Skills Required:

  • Proven experience in a targeted sales role within a luxury travel environment
  • Genuine interest in the travel industry in particular Long haul destinations
  • Amadeus experience preferred
  • First hand Worldwide Travelling knowledge
  • Excellent customer service skills

Luxury Travel Consultant, Additional Information:

  • Paying circa £28 – £32K + comm OTE £10K
  • Office based in South London
  • Working Mon – Fri 09.00 – 17.30 and approx 1 Sat a month 10.00 – 17.00
  • Educational Trips to Long haul destinations, minimum of 1 a year
  • 28 Days holiday including bank holidays
  • Flight incentives

To apply for this Luxury Travel Consultant, please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59352

