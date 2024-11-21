Luxury Travel Consultant: Required for an award-winning, upmarket tour operator. You will provide an exceptional service, selling luxury long haul holidays. You will be an ambitious Travel Consultant, with a passion for long haul travel and sales. £28-32K + comm, office based in London.

Luxury Travel Consultant, Responsibilities:

Tailormaking customers luxury holidays and maximising sales and customer holiday experience by suggesting excursions, upgrades etc

Providing exceptional service to upmarket clientele

Provide expert travel advice on worldwide luxury destinations

Strive to exceed revenue targets

Using Amadeus

Luxury Travel Consultant, Skills Required:

Proven experience in a targeted sales role within a luxury travel environment

Genuine interest in the travel industry in particular Long haul destinations

Amadeus experience preferred

First hand Worldwide Travelling knowledge

Excellent customer service skills

Luxury Travel Consultant, Additional Information:

Paying circa £28 – £32K + comm OTE £10K

Office based in South London

Working Mon – Fri 09.00 – 17.30 and approx 1 Sat a month 10.00 – 17.00

Educational Trips to Long haul destinations, minimum of 1 a year

28 Days holiday including bank holidays

Flight incentives

To apply for this Luxury Travel Consultant, please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59352

Don’t keep a good thing to yourself

We grow our business through referrals, so please don’t keep us to yourself. If you think we’re doing a good job and know of someone who would benefit from our services, please pass on their name and number to me and I promise we will follow it up. Many thanks.

C&M Travel Recruitment is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy. We are committed to equality of opportunity for all candidates. For more opportunities, please visit www.candm.co.uk