TRADE SALES MANAGER

C&M Travel Recruitment  •  GBP 37,000 - 37,000 Hourly + Commission
Work location: Manchester, Greater Manchester
Industry : Travel Agent or Tour Operator
Sector : Tour Operator or Guide
Department : Sales
Employment Type : Full-Time, Permanent
Work Sponsorship : Local contract only
Experience : No experience required
Vacancies : 1
Job Status : Active
Job Description

Trade Sales Manager : This forward thinking Adventure Travel Company are recruiting for an experienced on the road Trade Sales Manager to cover Central North UK with travel industry experience. Paying £37K + incentives.

Trade Sales Manager – Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain relationships and accounts with travel agencies and vendors, representation companies, tourist offices, airlines, media and competitors of the company.
  • Out on the road with agency visits/events at least 3 days a week.
  • Assisting the National Sales Manager in a variety of aspects of running the sales functions and initiatives in increasing existing business, creating new business and implementing strategies as directed.
  • Achieve sales revenue, budgetary and corporate business KPI’s
  • Building and facilitating training, both in person and online.

Trade Sales Manager – Skills Required:

  • Previous on the road experience within the travel industry
  • Experience in sales account development within the travel industry
  • Previous experience with an independent travel agencies preferred.
  • First hand (travel) knowledge of the region responsible for ideal.
  • Valid drivers license and access to a car

Additional Information:

  • Paying up to £37K plus bonus ote $15K
  • Homebased, covering central Northern UK with a lot around Manchester
  • Hol – 20 days, plus birthday, 3 wellbeing days and bonus day at xmas
  • Private medical
  • Familiarisation trips

To apply for this Trade Sales Manager please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59358

C&M Travel Recruitment is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy. We are committed to equality of opportunity for all candidates. For more opportunities, please visit www.candm.co.uk

