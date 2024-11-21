TRADE SALES MANAGERC&M Travel Recruitment • GBP 37,000 - 37,000 Hourly + Commission
|Industry :
|Travel Agent or Tour Operator
|Sector :
|Tour Operator or Guide
|Department :
|Sales
|Employment Type :
|Full-Time, Permanent
|Work Sponsorship :
|Local contract only
|Experience :
|No experience required
|Vacancies :
|1
|Job Status :
|Active
Trade Sales Manager : This forward thinking Adventure Travel Company are recruiting for an experienced on the road Trade Sales Manager to cover Central North UK with travel industry experience. Paying £37K + incentives.
Trade Sales Manager – Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain relationships and accounts with travel agencies and vendors, representation companies, tourist offices, airlines, media and competitors of the company.
- Out on the road with agency visits/events at least 3 days a week.
- Assisting the National Sales Manager in a variety of aspects of running the sales functions and initiatives in increasing existing business, creating new business and implementing strategies as directed.
- Achieve sales revenue, budgetary and corporate business KPI’s
- Building and facilitating training, both in person and online.
Trade Sales Manager – Skills Required:
- Previous on the road experience within the travel industry
- Experience in sales account development within the travel industry
- Previous experience with an independent travel agencies preferred.
- First hand (travel) knowledge of the region responsible for ideal.
- Valid drivers license and access to a car
Additional Information:
- Paying up to £37K plus bonus ote $15K
- Homebased, covering central Northern UK with a lot around Manchester
- Hol – 20 days, plus birthday, 3 wellbeing days and bonus day at xmas
- Private medical
- Familiarisation trips
To apply for this Trade Sales Manager please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59358
