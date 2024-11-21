Trade Sales Manager : This forward thinking Adventure Travel Company are recruiting for an experienced on the road Trade Sales Manager to cover Central North UK with travel industry experience. Paying £37K + incentives.

Trade Sales Manager – Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain relationships and accounts with travel agencies and vendors, representation companies, tourist offices, airlines, media and competitors of the company.

Out on the road with agency visits/events at least 3 days a week.

Assisting the National Sales Manager in a variety of aspects of running the sales functions and initiatives in increasing existing business, creating new business and implementing strategies as directed.

Achieve sales revenue, budgetary and corporate business KPI’s

Building and facilitating training, both in person and online.

Trade Sales Manager – Skills Required:

Previous on the road experience within the travel industry

Experience in sales account development within the travel industry

Previous experience with an independent travel agencies preferred.

First hand (travel) knowledge of the region responsible for ideal.

Valid drivers license and access to a car

Additional Information:

Paying up to £37K plus bonus ote $15K

Homebased, covering central Northern UK with a lot around Manchester

Hol – 20 days, plus birthday, 3 wellbeing days and bonus day at xmas

Private medical

Familiarisation trips

