Digital Performance Marketing Manager – An award-winning travel company are expanding their team and recruiting for the newly created role of Digital Performance Marketing Manager. This role will be responsible for the growth and development of the digital journey with a focus on PPC and Paid ads across different platforms to increase and maximise performance. This role can be fully homebased and will be working Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm and offers a salary up to 40k plus benefits including health plan, pension, and discounted travel . This is a great opportunity for someone looking to specialise in PPC and Paid Ads, but applicants must have experience working in travel in tailor made or cruise.

Digital Performance Manager responsibilities:

Oversee and manage the PPC campaigns.

Ensure PPC strategies align with business goals and target audience.

Continuously monitor and optimize campaigns to improve click-through rates, conversion rates, and return on ad spend

Develop and execute digital advertising strategies beyond PPC, including display and video advertising.

Create compelling ad creatives and placements to effectively target and engage the intended audience.

Lead efforts to optimize website user experience, navigation, and conversion paths.

Plan and execute user testing initiatives to gather insights into user behaviour, preferences, and pain points.

Translate user feedback into actionable recommendations to enhance overall user experience

Collaborate with development teams to validate new features, functionality, and interactive elements.

Regularly monitor and analyse competitor websites, digital marketing strategies, and industry trends.

Stay informed about emerging technologies and best practices in digital marketing.

Digital Performance Manager skills required:

Experience in digital marketing, with a focus on PPC management, website optimization, and digital advertising within the travel sector Tailor Made or Cruise background

Proficiency in data analysis and reporting using tools such as Google Analytics, Google Ads, Data Studio etc.

Excellent project management skills with the ability to prioritize and meet deadlines.

Creative thinker with a keen eye for detail and a drive for continuous improvement.

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate cross-functionally.

If you would like to apply for the position of Digital Performance Manager, please send a copy of your cv to Rachel@candm.co.uk or call Rachel on 01612384491

