Jonathan Lallemand is new managing director at Rosewood Luang Prabang

Rosewood Luang Prabang announced that Jonathan Lallemand has been appointed as its new managing director.

In this role, Lallemand will oversee all aspects of the resort, from daily operations and guest relations to strategic development, further solidifying its position as a leading destination for immersive and experiential travel in Laos.

The new managing director said of the appointment: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Rosewood family and to lead this enchanting property in the city of Luang Prabang. Having spent the majority of my career in Asia, I have a deep appreciation for the region's rich culture and unparalleled hospitality. Laos holds a special magic, and I look forward to working with the dedicated team here to continue crafting the soul-enriching, authentic experiences that define Rosewood Luang Prabang for our guests."

Who is Jonathan Lallemand?

Lallemand brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the Asian luxury hospitality market to the UNESCO World Heritage city.

His appointment marks a new chapter for the property, known for its unique integration of French-Lao design as envisioned by Bill Bensley thanks to its riverside setting and commitment to Rosewood's signature A Sense of Place philosophy.

The new managing director brings over two decades of distinguished experience in hospitality, coming into Rosewood from his most recent position as resort manager at Regent Bali Canggu, where he successfully managed the property's operations and strategic direction.

From 2018 to 2025, his tenure with IHG Hotels & Resorts also included senior leadership roles as director of operations and executive assistant manager in Indonesia.

Prior to these management roles, Lallemand built a strong foundation in food and beverage operations with Shangri-La and Hilton across key destinations such as Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, and Hanoi.

A native of Belgium, he began his career in Europe before dedicating his expertise to the Asian market, where he has consistently demonstrated a passion for service excellence and team development.