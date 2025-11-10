Jordan Gears Up for Major Tourism Growth in 2026

Jordan is gearing up for an exciting year in 2026, marked by major growth in tourism, improved access from across Europe, and a wave of new travel experiences. With airlines increasing routes and new accommodation options on the horizon, the country is positioning itself as an even more compelling destination for both adventure seekers and cultural travellers.

During World Travel Market, London 2025, H.E. Yazan Alkhadiri, Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan cited the obvious challenges brought about by regional instability in 2024 and 2025, but stated that “Jordan has proved resilient and able to recover; tourism revenues grew by 7% until the end of the third quarter of 2025, and the total number of visitors to Jordan increased by 14.5%”

Flight connections are expanding significantly. The Jordan Tourism Board continues its partnership with Jordan’s national carrier Royal Jordanian, which offers direct flights from Heathrow, Stansted, and Manchester, along with new flight route launches in 2026 from the U.S. and India.

“Building on this momentum, we are expanding flight capacity through our growing partnerships with Wizz Air, Ryanair, Eurowings and others, making Jordan more accessible than ever before” Alkhadri added.

Wizz Air has increased its London Luton to Amman service to four flights a week, making it easier for UK travellers to plan short breaks to explore the city or unwind at the Dead Sea.

Ryanair has also announced its largest-ever schedule for Amman, offering more than 300,000 seats this winter across 18 routes that connect Jordan with 12 European Union countries.

Looking ahead, the airline plans to expand to 3 million seats annually, with year-round flights to Aqaba and up to fifty direct European routes. Meanwhile, Eurowings has launched its first direct service to the country, linking Stuttgart and Amman with twice-weekly flights, strengthening access from southern Germany.

Travellers will soon have new places to stay as well. Early 2026 will see the opening of the Yarmouk Ecolodge in northern Jordan’s newly designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The lodge will offer quiet, nature-led stays, with curated trails and experiences focused on sustainability and community benefit. Also highly anticipated is the reopening of the Crowne Plaza Petra, which has been undergoing extensive renovation. Located a short walk from Petra’s entrance, its return will be welcomed by visitors looking for comfort close to the ancient site.

“We are also focusing on sustainable tourism initiatives—with the traveljordanian.com website launch with over 200 unique experiences with local communities across Jordan—highlighting our commitment to empowering our local communities and their unique experiences through tourism.” Alkhadri confirmed.

Adventure tourism is also evolving, with the launch of a new two-week “Lawrence of Arabia” trek through Wadi Rum. Inspired by historic routes and developed following a high-profile expedition in 2025, the experience will see small groups learn camel-riding skills, journey across desert landscapes, camp under the stars, and finish in Aqaba on the Red Sea. With only ten places available per month, it promises to be an intimate and highly memorable journey.

Jordan is also investing in travel technology. A new “VisitJordan” Super App is being developed to bring itinerary planning, ticketing, and travel services into one platform, simplifying the entire visitor experience. The Travel Jordanian platform is also being updated with a new design, better management tools for local providers, real-time booking features, and an AI chatbot to help travellers find activities quickly and easily.

In Aqaba, the Marsa Zayed waterfront development continues to reshape the Red Sea coastline. Backed by both Jordan and the UAE, the vast US$10 billion project will introduce marinas, residences, hotels, and a modern cruise terminal, transforming Aqaba into a year-round hub for leisure, business, and seaside living.

With new flights, fresh accommodation, immersive experiences, digital innovation, and large-scale development underway, Jordan is preparing to welcome travellers in a way that feels both modern and deeply connected to its history and landscapes. 2026 looks set to be a standout year for discovering the country from new perspectives.