With 42% of British travellers prioritising unforgettable experiences this year, and Harper’s Bazaar citing multi-generational mega trips as one of 2025’s key luxury travel trends, now is the perfect time to book a dream getaway to Jumeirah Thanda Island.

The latest addition to Jumeirah’s global portfolio, Jumeirah Thanda Island is an exclusive-use villa in Tanzania’s Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve, providing an extraordinary backdrop for a once-in-a-lifetime family retreat. Offering accommodation for up to 18 guests across a villa and two duplex Tanzanian Bandas which feature locally hand-carved furniture and fabric from Mafia Island, Jumeirah Thanda Island is the ultimate private haven for guests looking to create cherished memories with loved ones.

Embracing a wellness-focused ethos, the island invites guests to unwind with yoga sessions and bespoke spa treatments against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, inducing a sense of peace and total wellbeing. As well as offering guests the opportunity to embrace the slow pace of island life, the island also offers plenty of activities to keep families busy on their dream getaway, both on land and at sea. Water lovers can try their hand at kayaking through vibrant reefs, sailing on traditional Arab fishing Dhows, stand-up paddleboarding, and more, while on land, guests can keep fit on their very own tennis and volleyball courts, before enjoying the island’s special Egret Walk, taking guests along a white-sand trail to visit the white, grey and black Egrets that inhabit the island.

Guests looking to delve deeper into Tanzania’s incredible culture can embark on excursions to the legendary Spice Island of Zanzibar and Mafia Island’s eleventh century ruins, offering an insight into times gone by. Jumeirah Thanda Island also provides exclusive access to the Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve – the largest protected marine area in the Indian Ocean – where families can enjoy guided snorkelling and scuba diving experiences, joining majestic whale sharks on a swim through Tanzania’s magical underwater world.

Jumeirah Thanda Island’s curated selection of culinary experiences is thoughtfully crafted to bring families together to celebrate life’s special moments and create lasting memories. The island’s private chefs source the freshest local ingredients to create bespoke dishes tailored to each guest’s tastes, which are then served in the most spectacular settings, whether that be on the beach under a starry night sky, or in the form of a poolside picnic as the sun goes down.

Offering the perfect blend of barefoot luxury, tranquillity, and natural beauty, Jumeirah Thanda Island is the dream destination for a multi-generational mega trip, providing the perfect setting for families to spend time together and forge lifelong bonds.