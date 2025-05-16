Jumeirah to develop three new properties in Dubai

Luxury hospitality firm Jumeirah announced the development of three new addresses in Dubai.

Luxury hospitality firm Jumeirah announced the development of three new addresses in Dubai. This new developmental initiative is in keeping with the company’s Mission 2030 strategy and its focus on growth and diversification These new additions include a hotel and two residential developments. According to Jumeirah CEO Thomas B Meier: “In line with Jumeirah’s Mission 2030 strategy, our ongoing ambition is to drive sustainable growth and double the size of our portfolio regionally and internationally. Maintaining a leadership position in our home market is integral to that strategy and, following the successful opening of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab earlier this year, we will further extend our footprint in Dubai with Jumeirah Asora Bay and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers. These exceptional properties represent the future of the Jumeirah brand, with distinctive and purposeful experiences shaped by intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing.” Meier added that Jumeirah is firmly on track with the delivery of its strategic roadmap and these additions to its portfolio will further strengthen the company’s global reputation as an industry pioneer and brand of influence. For his part, Dubai Holding Real Estate chief executive Khalid Al Malik said: “Meraas is proud to partner with Jumeirah in shaping the future of luxury living in Dubai. Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers are more than just residential addresses; they are meticulously designed lifestyle destinations for the world’s most discerning homebuyers and investors. Emulating Meraas’ commitment to exceptional urban experiences, these residences combine innovative design, premium amenities, and renowned Jumeirah hospitality, setting a new standard for residential excellence and reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in global luxury real estate.”

The art of elevated design Jumeirah Asora Bay, hotel and residences, will articulate the evolution of the Jumeirah brand with an elevated design vision and a highly curated experience that is both distinctive and purposeful. Combining architectural innovation with an unparalleled coastal setting, the exclusive development will sit discreetly on the peninsula of La Mer South in Dubai. Boasting of 103 rooms and suites as well as 20 villas, the new hotel is aligned with Jumeirah’s renewed vision and investment strategy, which includes a focus on boutique-style properties with up to 150 keys, and places emphasis on suite categories, villas, and branded residences. This approach is also reflected in Jumeirah’s European portfolio, including the upcoming opening of Jumeirah Le Richemond in Geneva, as well as established destinations such as Jumeirah Mallorca and Jumeirah Capri Palace. Scheduled to open in 2029, Jumeirah Asora Bay will join the highly coveted Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts offering.

A home by Asora Bay Complementing the hotel will be the Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay launched with Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate. This exclusive residential enclave features 29 residences, including four-to-six-bedroom apartments, one seven-bedroom penthouse, and six ocean villas. The development’s hillside location and terraced design offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

Home is a luxurious tower With an upweighted focus on branded residences, Jumeirah is also introducing Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers. This upcoming development symbolises a new expression of elevated living that blends vibrant city life with curated and purposeful experiences. Featuring 754 units, ranging from one-to-four-bedroom apartments, this new development will redefine urban living in Dubai’s business district: a residential experience elevated to new realms. Residents will have access to a wide array of well-being and lifestyle facilities, including a padel court, fitness studios, coworking lounge, private cinema, and a podium pool terrace.