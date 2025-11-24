Key currency in Travel is ‘Service’: James Hogan

Speaking at TDM Global Summit Singapore 2025, in his keynote James Hogan, chairman, Knighthood Global Limited stated that the key currency in travel is service. Its about people service and change'

He added, "The Industry Today is a volatile geo-political environment, highly competitive and fragmented industry, continually challenged on rising costs, huge capacity and manpower constraints, there is a need for continuous investment, air travel has become commoditised, accelerated technology changes and AI, subject to connected global risks, experience not best in class for all.

The customers need and want to fly, safety and consistency is important, its demanding, price conscious knowledgeable and discerning, part of a socially connected, global market place, widely diverse expectations and needs.

He added that what really makes a difference is "Building an exceptional service band best in class and experience for every customer. Customers must be at the heart of the brand. Exceptional service starts with a total commitment to excellence and customer centric vision with a service mindset across the whole customer journey. Brand values of empathy, kindness, respect and generosity are essential for authentic service, each passenger is a valued guest, not a ticket number."

Elaborating on understanding your customer he said: "Critical to meaningful innovation and a differentiated exceptional customer experience. Information and data are now easily accessible in digitally connected environment Active customer dialogue creates opportunities for understanding for continuous engagement with employees at the front line, "

"Innovation is key. Win-win for customers and the business Optimises resource use and meets sound investment criteria It delivers the desired effect – exceptional customer experience and will be the decisive factor in customer retention, It helps create improved revenue and in time financial sustainability. "

He concluded by adding that: "Service excellence is a journey not a destination. The quest for exceptional never stops

Customers are a perpetual source of inspiration and their feedback fuels new innovation. Actively seek feedback and ideas from customers and employees. Listen with curiosity not as a process, complaints are opportunities for learning and growth

Celebrate success stories and share best practices. After all in the hospitality business there is never room for complacency."