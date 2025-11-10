 Knighthood Global announces strategic advisory agreement with the Regulatory Governmental Compliance Aviation Network

Knighthood Global announces strategic advisory agreement with the Regulatory Governmental Compliance Aviation Network

Airlines and Aviation
Abu Dhabi

Knighthood Global (KGL) and the Regulatory Governmental  Compliance Aviation Network (RGC AvNet) formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, 4th November, in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on future aviation consultancy projects, combining their complementary strengths to  enhance the delivery of advisory services worldwide. 

Knighthood Global chair James Hogan AO said: “RGC AvNet brings a highly specialised  capability backed by an exceptional track record. We believe this expertise will further enhance and  strengthen Knighthood Global’s aviation advisory practice, particularly in our compliance work with  governments, airlines, airports, and other key aviation stakeholders.” 

RGC AvNet chief executive and director-general Catalin Radu added: “Through Knighthood’s advisory  portfolio and its proven operational expertise in business strategy implementation, we are creating a  uniquely differentiated offering for our clients. This collaboration will enable us to deliver integrated,  high-impact comprehensive solutions with greater efficiency and effectiveness for all the aviation  spectrum.” 

RGC AvNet is an international consultancy dedicated to advancing the global aviation ecosystem. 

The  company supports regulators and industry stakeholders in developing resilient, future-ready oversight  frameworks. 

That said, RGC AvNet has successfully supported civil aviation authorities and airlines across  numerous jurisdictions.

