Knighthood Global announces strategic advisory agreement with the Regulatory Governmental Compliance Aviation Network

Knighthood Global (KGL) and the Regulatory Governmental Compliance Aviation Network (RGC AvNet) formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, 4th November, in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on future aviation consultancy projects, combining their complementary strengths to enhance the delivery of advisory services worldwide.

Knighthood Global chair James Hogan AO said: “RGC AvNet brings a highly specialised capability backed by an exceptional track record. We believe this expertise will further enhance and strengthen Knighthood Global’s aviation advisory practice, particularly in our compliance work with governments, airlines, airports, and other key aviation stakeholders.”

RGC AvNet chief executive and director-general Catalin Radu added: “Through Knighthood’s advisory portfolio and its proven operational expertise in business strategy implementation, we are creating a uniquely differentiated offering for our clients. This collaboration will enable us to deliver integrated, high-impact comprehensive solutions with greater efficiency and effectiveness for all the aviation spectrum.”

RGC AvNet is an international consultancy dedicated to advancing the global aviation ecosystem.

The company supports regulators and industry stakeholders in developing resilient, future-ready oversight frameworks.

That said, RGC AvNet has successfully supported civil aviation authorities and airlines across numerous jurisdictions.