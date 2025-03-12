Korean Air has launched new aircraft livery and corporate branding that will be introduced across the company as it combines with South Korean rival Asiana Airlines to become one of Asia’s biggest carriers.

South Korea’s largest airline in December completed a $1.3 billion acquisition of two-thirds of Asiana, which will be run as a subsidiary until Jan. 1 2027, when it will integrate under the Korean Air name and corporate identity.

Korean Air planes will now sport the word “Korean”, instead of “Korean Air”, in a larger, modernised, simplified dark blue font, and the top half of the fuselage will be painted light blue, with a new metallic effect.

“The updated logo aligns with modern and global minimalist branding trends while preserving the airline’s distinct identity,” the company said.

Since 1984, Korean Air planes have had distinctive sky blue and white bodies, and tails decorated with a stylised taeguk, a traditional blue and red Korean symbol for the harmony between opposing forces used on the country’s flag.

Korean Air, a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, was established in 1969 when state-owned Korean Air Lines was taken over by South Korean conglomerate Hanjin Kal. The Asiana acquisition rescued the debt-laden carrier, which was struggling even before a plunge in travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal, finalised more than four years after it was first proposed, was hampered by competition concerns and became the longest-ever merger of airlines to complete.

“After the merger with Asiana, we’ll continue to grow in revenue and also in size. But my most important measurement of growth is service quality,” Korean Air CEO Walter Cho told the media.”My top priority is safety, no matter what,” Cho said.

Source: Reuters