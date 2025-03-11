The sources explained that these visas will only be coordinated through Kuwait’s national airlines, and visitors must apply for and obtain the visa before arriving in Kuwait. These visas cannot be renewed.

Following the unprecedented success of the “Khaleeji Zain 26” Championship and its positive impact on tourism in Kuwait, as well as the importance of this sector in the national economy, informed sources revealed that Kuwait is moving towards issuing tourist “transit” visas for those wishing to enter the country for a specific number of days before continuing their travels. As indicated by a news report in the Arab Times.

Kuwait, as a major hub for global transit flights between Europe and Asia, stands to benefit from the large number of travelers passing through between the two continents, especially after the opening of Terminal 2 at Kuwait International Airport.