“Kuwait Unites Us” from 13 to 22 Nov at Al Shaheed Park

The Ministry of Information and Culture, in cooperation with Kuwait Airways, organized the “Kuwait Unites Us” event, held in conjunction with the selection of Kuwait as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media 2025, taking place at Al Shaheed Park from 13 to 22 November 2025.

The event will witness wide participation from the embassies of Gulf and Arab countries, which will showcase their historical and cultural artifacts in dedicated pavilions, highlighting the deep-rooted ties that unite Arab people. In addition, folkloric performances will be presented daily at the Al Shaheed Park stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., celebrating the diversity of Arab art and the richness of the region’s shared cultural heritage.

Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Fagaan, stated that Kuwait Airways’ participation in organizing the “Kuwait Unites Us” event, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Culture, reflects its established role as the national carrier of the State of Kuwait. He emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the State’s plans for comprehensive development, in line with the Kuwait 2035 Vision, aimed at strengthening Kuwait’s position at the regional and international levels.

Al-Fagaan explained that this participation also reflects Kuwait Airways’ national role and responsibility in supporting major events that showcase the spirit of Kuwait and its cultural heritage. He noted that the national carrier has leveraged its expertise and logistical capabilities to ensure the success of the event, while also providing the necessary facilities for the participating delegations, aiming to deliver an event worthy of Kuwait’s status as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media for 2025.

Al-Fagaan explained that the ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Information and Culture and Kuwait Airways reflects a shared vision to highlight Kuwait’s authentic identity at every event and highlight the country’s rich heritage to visitors and the public. He noted that the event represents a valuable opportunity to present a distinguished image of the State of Kuwait.

Al-Fagaan added that Kuwait Airways is an integral part of the country’s important sectors and is always keen to participate in national and cultural events. He emphasized that such events provide an opportunity to highlight the State of Kuwait’s distinguished cultural identity, as well as its prominent tourist attractions, reflecting the nation’s rich history and humanitarian role.

Al-Fagaan expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, for his tireless efforts and continuous support in promoting Kuwait as a leading tourist destination in the region. He emphasized that this constructive cooperation between state institutions plays a vital role in achieving shared goals and advancing the country’s cultural and tourism development.

Al-Fagaan concluded that Kuwait Airways consistently seeks to strengthen its presence in various national and regional events, viewing this as a key aspect of its social responsibility and its role in supporting cultural and media development in the country. He emphasized that the company continues to implement development plans to enhance service quality and elevate the travel experience, in line with Kuwait Airways’ position as one of the region’s long-established carriers.