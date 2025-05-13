Lori Sheller appointed vice-president for global cruise at Virtuoso

Global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso announced the latest of its appointments: that of Lori Sheller as its new vice-president for global cruise.

Sheller brings extensive expertise and a proven track record in driving growth and innovation within the travel industry to Virtuoso’s lead role within its Cruise division.

This latest appointment reflects Virtuoso’s continued investment in the global cruise sector, which remains a critical pillar of the company’s luxury travel offerings.

In her new role, Sheller will lead Virtuoso’s global cruise strategy, overseeing partnerships with the world’s top cruise lines, driving revenue growth and enhancing the network’s cruise offerings.

She will also be responsible for developing new initiatives to strengthen Virtuoso’s position in the global cruise market and delivering greater value to its network of travel agency members and preferred partners.

A leader in the field

Sheller comes into the organisation as a respected leader with deep experience across sales, marketing and global business development, who has consistently delivered exceptional results throughout her career.

Prior to this appointment, she held leadership roles at top organisations, including EBG, Swan Hellenic, MSC Cruises USA, Tourico Holidays/Hotelbeds Group and Online Vacation Centre.

Senior vice-president for global partnerships Cory Hagopian said of her: “We are thrilled to welcome Lori to Virtuoso at such an important time in our growth. Her strategic vision, leadership and deep industry relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our cruise business globally and deliver even greater opportunities for our network.”