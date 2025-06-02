Luis Gallego Chairs IATA Board

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Luis Gallego, CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), has assumed his duties as Chair of the IATA Board. His one-year term began at the conclusion of the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, India, on 2 June 2025.

Gallego is the 83rd Chair of the IATA Board on which he has served since 2018. Gallego succeeds IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, who will continue to serve on the Board.

“I am honored to be taking up the position of Chair of the IATA Board. The airline industry faces significant challenges—accelerating environmental action, managing geopolitical shifts and supply chain issues, and dealing with concerns over infrastructure capacity and costs. At the same time, the industry has incredible strengths to call on— most of all the quality of the people that strive to make aviation a safe, secure and rewarding experience for millions of travelers every day. IATA has a vital role in harnessing these human and technical resources to deliver leadership and innovation. I look forward to playing my part in steering IATA in its long mission for a strong and successful airline industry,” said Gallego.

Gallego has nearly 30 years of broad experience in the aviation industry. He became IAG’s chief executive in September 2020, joining from Iberia, where he was chairman and chief executive from January 2014. During his tenure at Iberia, he turned the airline around and improved its efficiency, customer service and brand. Before that, Gallego launched Iberia Express, as chief executive from January 2012, making the new Iberia subsidiary one of the most efficient and punctual airlines in Europe.

Gallego joined Iberia Express from Vueling where he was chief operating officer from 2009, when the airline merged with the low-cost carrier Clickair which he co-founded in 2006. He held various posts at Spanish regional airline Air Nostrum between 1997 and 2006.

“I look forward to working with Luis to deliver an agenda of IATA activities that are critical to the current and future success of our member airlines. Luis has a long and deep involvement with the complex issues which are top priorities for our Association—facilitating net zero carbon emissions by 2050, achieving a smart approach to regulation and ensuring a capacity and cost structure that can meet the growing demands for air connectivity. I also want to thank Pieter Elbers for his strong support and leadership over the past year, and in particular for his hosting of a spectacular and invigorating AGM in India,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Chair Elect and Board Appointments

IATA announced Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, to serve as Chair of the Board from June 2026, following Gallego’s term