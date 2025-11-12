Luxury Escapes opens a new travel boutique in Bondi

Global luxury travel company Luxury Escapes officially opened its second retail experience in Sydney, two years after it opened its first store in Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre.

The company secured prime retail space at Westfield Bondi in Sydney, and industrial designer George Berry Studio led the multi-million-dollar transformation into a luxury holiday shopping haven.

Luxury Escapes co-founder and CEO Adam Schwab explained that it was the success of the Melbourne concept store which inspired them to expand its retail footprint to Sydney.

He said: “The Chadstone store has been a phenomenal success becoming one of the world’s highest grossing travel stores within two years by creating an inspiring experience before customers even take off on their holiday. The Westfield Bondi store feels more like a premium airline lounge than a retail store. From the moment customers step inside, their Luxury Escape begins."

Booking trips is a personal experience

Schwab added that, while it goes against the current retail trend of going online-only, a recent Luxury Escapes survey found that 15 percent of travellers still prefer to book in person.

He explained: “Our goal is to offer the best of both worlds: the ease and convenience of digital and the magic of real-person expertise and experience.”

For his part, Westfield Bondi centre manager Luke Caleo said: “We’re very excited to be welcoming Sydney's first Luxury Escapes store to Westfield Bondi. The new concept store is about bringing the Luxury Escapes experience our customers know and value to the physical retail environment, giving customers the opportunity to meet, discover, plan and book their luxury travel in person. Once again, we’re listening to our customers and delivering more of the world’s best lifestyle experiences to our community at Westfield Bondi.”