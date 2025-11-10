Lyft and United Team Up

Lyft riders within the United States can now earn airline miles every time they book an eligible ride, thanks to a new collaboration with United Airlines.

Lyft users who are also members of United’s loyalty program, MileagePlus®, can link their accounts within the Lyft app, and earn*:

Four miles for every dollar spent on pre-scheduled rides to and from the airport;

Three miles for every dollar spent on Extra Comfort, Lyft Black, and Black SUV rides; and non-scheduled rides to and from the airport;

Two miles for every dollar spent on Standard, Priority Pickup, and XL rides with your company business profile; and

One mile for every dollar spent on Standard, Priority Pickup and XL rides.

Plus, new riders receive 1,000 bonus miles after signing up for Lyft, linking their MileagePlus account, selecting “United MileagePlus” as their rewards partner, and completing two rides within 30 days. Signup for MileagePlus is free.

"This collaboration brings our brand purpose of 'serve and connect' to life in a powerful way," says Lyft CMO Brian Irving. "A large amount of our customers use Lyft for trips to the airport, so we're giving riders more value from rides they're already taking while making their entire travel journey more seamless."

Expected in early 2026, MileagePlus members will be able to redeem miles directly for rides through the Lyft app and will receive automated flight alerts and ride reminders for United travelers.

“This collaboration is the first step toward creating a truly seamless travel experience for our members—from the moment they leave home to when they arrive at their destination,” said Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus. “By integrating Lyft into the MileagePlus ecosystem, we’re giving travelers more ways to earn rewards today and building toward a future where every part of the journey is connected, efficient, and rewarding, enriching the traveler journey.”

Lyft users that link their MileagePlus account can take advantage of MileagePlus benefits including miles that never expire, no blackout dates, ticket purchasing with miles or a combination of miles and cash, no change fees on flight award tickets, and even pool miles with family and friends.