Mahindra Group Appoints Asha Kharga as Chief Customer Officer at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.

Appointments

The Mahindra Group announced the appointment of Asha Kharga, currently serving as the Chief Customer Officer of Mahindra Group, as Chief Customer Officer of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL), effective 1st July 2025. Mahindra Holidays creates wonderful memories for its members at our resorts. It is now poised to transform the overall customer experience, broaden its product offerings and embark on a journey of significant growth.

Asha brings over 28 years of rich experience in transforming customer-centric brands into premium offerings across multiple industries. Asha has been recognized for her strategic acumen, creative excellence, and ability to harness consumer insights. Her leadership will be instrumental in spearheading MHRIL’s brand transformation, guest experience innovation, and marketing strategy as the company doubles its resort footprint and elevates its offerings to cater to the evolving needs of leisure travellers.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said: “Asha’s expertise will be key to leveraging the potential of Mahindra Holidays, as we seek to transform and significantly grow the business. Her strength in aligning brand vision with customer experiences will be valuable for the business. This move is consistent with the Group’s philosophy to place strong leaders in areas of meaningful value creation.”

Manoj Bhat, MD & CEO, MHRIL, added: “We are delighted to welcome Asha to our leadership team. We have ambitious plans as we expand our resort footprint to 10,000 keys by 2030. Our focus is on premium offerings, and we wanted a seasoned leader with the expertise to align brand vision with exceptional experiences. Her appointment will accelerate building a business that meets the changing needs of leisure travellers”.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Asha Kharga said: “I’m eager to contribute to the next chapter by focusing on the emotional, experiential, and cultural aspects that define our hospitality offerings. As the business grows, our greatest differentiator will not just be our presence, but how we make people feel when they stay with us. I look forward to working together with the incredible team at MHRIL.”

 

 

