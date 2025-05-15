Travel Daily Media

MakeMyTrip Delivered Record $9.8 Bn Gross Bookings for FY25

Driven by Continued Momentum in Indian Travel Demand  

Reports
India

MakeMyTrip Limited announced its unaudited financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2025.  Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said: “We delivered record gross bookings and revenue this fiscal year with robust growth and expanding margins  underscoring the strength of our platform, the popularity of our brands, and the sustained momentum in both domestic and international travel demand. Our investments in new demand segments and personalized  customer experiences across our platform have helped us to grow our customer base as well as drive high  repeat bookings.”

Commenting on the results, Mohit Kabra, Group Chief Financial Officer, MakeMyTrip, said: “Our strong customer-centric focus — especially in offering an ever-expanding range of personalized travel  services — is enabling us to consistently deliver strong financial performance. At the same time, we remain  committed to driving operational efficiency and leveraging our fixed cost base. This has helped us to expand  margins while we continue to strategically reinvest in key growth areas across our platform.”

 

 

 

