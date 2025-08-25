Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council holds first-ever MH Wellness Fair

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) held the first event of its MH Wellness Fair 2025 series on Saturday, 23rd August.

Centred on the theme Young & Healthy Champions, the event is an offshoot of the United Nations' International Youth Day that is celebrated every 12th August.

As such, the fair celebrated and sought to empower young people to take charge of their health and wellbeing.

Held at The Campus, Ampang, the fair brought together leading health experts, fitness innovators, cultural performers, and wellness brands under one roof.

As MHTC prepares for the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, this initiative served as a platform to showcase Malaysia's strengths in healthcare and wellness, while fostering community engagement and promoting healthier living for all.

Empowerment through action

With the aim of empowering communities through knowledge and joyful experiences, the MH Wellness Fair 2025 regaled attendees with an exciting line-up of activities, exclusive wellness packages, and engaging sessions designed to encourage preventive healthcare, fitness, and mental well-being.

On the slate were:

Health Insights : "Dental Care: Oral Health for Kids and Teens" by Dr. Tracey Lau Phui Yi, Kheng Dental Clinic "Heart Disease: If We Know the Enemy, Why Are We Still Losing?" by Dr. Abdul Arif Shaparudin, Cardiologist, Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) "Stop the Progression: Myopia Control for Children" by Dr. Ng Chun Wai, OPTIMAX Eye Specialist Centre "Recovery, Mental & Emotional Health with Aromatherapy & Cakra Energy" by Redzuan Sabar, AMSPA member from Treat Me Wellness Center

Fitness & Fun – Babel Fit's "MoveQuest Adventure Park," immersive workouts, family dance sessions, and recovery lounge experiences.

Wellness Experiences – Complimentary massages, posture checks, spa vouchers, and a marketplace featuring over 20 local health and lifestyle vendors.

Culture & Tradition – A captivating performance of Anggalang Magunatip , the traditional bamboo dance of Sabah, alongside Integration of Malaysian traditional games like Congkak and Batu Seremban that promote coordination, reflexes, and intergenerational bonding.

VM2026 Integration – A "meet & greet" session with Wira & Manja, the beloved mascots of Visit Malaysia 2026, interactive VR experiences brought by Tourism Malaysia.

The fair also put an emphasis on inclusivity, providing a welcoming environment for both locals and expatriates from all ages to explore Malaysia's healthcare and tourism offerings.