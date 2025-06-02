Maneesh Jaikrishna is Sabre’s new VP for airline IT solutions in the Asia Pacific

Global travel technologies firm Sabre Corporation announced the appointment of Maneesh Jaikrishna as its new vice-president and general manager for airline IT solutions in the Asia Pacific.

Jaikrishna’s appointment was announced earlier today, 2nd June.

An industry veteran with close to 30 years of experience in the field, Jaikrishna will leverage his extensive knowledge of the Asia Pacific aviation sector in his new role.

This latest appointment reflects Sabre’s strong commitment to accelerating growth and innovation in Asia Pacific which is a key strategic market for the company.

Proven leadership

At the same time, Jaikrishna also brings a valuable wider perspective into regional operations, having led operations across the Middle East and Africa.

According to senior vice-president for commercial and services in airline IT Darran Rickey: “Maneesh joins Sabre at a pivotal time for the aviation industry. His deep regional expertise, customer focus, leadership experience and passion for innovation will play a key role in helping our airline partners across Asia Pacific transform their operations and deliver better outcomes for travellers and businesses alike.”

For his part, Jaikrishna was moved to remark: “I am honoured to take on this role and lead Sabre’s airline business in Asia Pacific. The region represents a powerful combination of growth, innovation, and diversity. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to help them thrive in a rapidly evolving travel landscape.”

Meet Maneesh Jaikrishna

Jaikrishna is a respected thought leader in the travel and transport technology space, known for championing collaboration, digital transformation, and customer excellence.

He has held senior leadership roles at companies including SITA and, most recently, biometrics business Vision-Box, leading high-growth initiatives and building strong customer ecosystems by aligning technology and innovation with commercial value.

He is recognised as a strategic people-centric leader who delivers results and builds long-term value.