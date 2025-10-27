Marina Bay Sands unveils event design concepts at Autumn Showcase

As Singapore sets its sight on tripling MICE tourism receipts by 2040, Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre reflected its commitment to redefining the future of events at its Autumn Showcase.

The annual by-invite-only event, in its third edition, welcomed over 500 industry partners for an exclusive evening of discovery. Guests arriving at the Level 5 foyer were greeted by a majestic cocktail fountain before stepping into Sands Grand Ballroom, reimagined as a stage of culinary artistry and immersive experiences. Among the latest products were the debut of the Marina Bay Civic Immersion Trail and a new metaverse experience, both designed to inspire planners with new ideas for delegate engagement and experiential programming.

The Marina Bay Civic Immersion Trail offers event planners a unique opportunity to extend the delegate experience beyond the venue, blending cultural enrichment with leadership inspiration. Designed in collaboration with facilitators from AND Pte Ltd, the trail is curated specifically for C-suite participants, providing insights into Singapore’s rich history and the visionary leadership of its founding fathers — with lessons that resonate in today’s business landscape.

Guests at the Autumn Showcase were provided with a first look of the Marina Bay Sands metaverse

The guided walking experience through the Marina Bay precinct includes stops at iconic landmarks such as Raffles’ Landing Site, The Arts House, National Gallery Singapore and Queen Elizabeth Walk. It also builds on the existing Marina Bay precinct strategy, which brings together numerous hotels, attractions, retail and dining establishments to offer delegates a muti-faceted Singapore experience.

Meanwhile, the pilot metaverse, created in collaboration with The Doodle People, adds to the integrated resort’s omnichannel event capabilities and complements the existing Hybrid Broadcast Studio. For planners, the metaverse experience offers a flexible, interactive and memorable alternative to traditional event formats.

Once in the metaverse, delegates are transformed into avatars and invited to explore virtual spaces modelled after Marina Bay Sands’ most iconic venues — Sands SkyPark, The Shoppes, and the Expo & Convention Centre. This immersive environment offers planners a dynamic way to recreate the physical event experience digitally, such as enabling delegates to use the integrated chat function to schedule meetups at the SkyPark, enjoy a sampan ride through the mall, or network in lounge areas within the Expo & Convention Centre. Proximity-based voice chat enhances spontaneous interactions, simulating real-world conversations, while the platform’s content sharing function enables planners to distribute event materials, presentations or promotional assets seamlessly. To boost engagement, a gamification element has been built into the metaverse, encouraging delegates to embark on a quest to collect digital badges.

Ong Wee Min, Vice President of Sales & MICE, Marina Bay Sands, said: “The metaverse offers our clients more opportunities to amp up engagement in fun and engaging ways, using gamification to create buzz among delegates. By expanding our suite of omnichannel services, we are able to provide greater value to our clients. Introducing innovative technology has been fundamental to Marina Bay Sands’ DNA from the start, and we look forward to exploring more ideas in the future.”

Immersive interaction zones included conveyor belt dining and a wine pairing experience using noise-cancelling headphones

Beyond immersive engagements, the Autumn Showcase featured imaginative culinary concepts that elevated the guest experience and offered planners fresh inspiration for experiential dining. A standout was the whimsical cloud canapés starring canapes from Marina Bay Sands’ signature restaurants KOMA, Mott 32 and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, suspended from helium balloons to encourage playful interaction.

Other highlights included the conveyor belt, which debuted with a first-ever collaboration with Venchi featuring both sweet and savoury highlights, such as cocoa veal layered with nut wafer crisp, and a Pantone station which reimagined Marina Bay Sands’ brand colours such as Moondance Yellow and Singapura Red as vibrant canapés, turning brand identity into a multisensory experience. Further elevating the evening, a Boschendal wine-tasting journey invited guests to explore the pairing of exclusive vintages commissioned by Marina Bay Sands with complementary dishes, offering guests a nuanced exploration of flavour and aroma.