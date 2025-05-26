Marriott celebrates the opening of ‘Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa’ with official event

Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio, announces the successful opening celebration of Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa. The spectacular event marked Marriott Hotels' debut in one of Thailand's most pristine beachfront destinations.

Magic of Khao Lak

The third Marriott Hotels property in Southern Thailand has made a sensational impact since its official opening in December 2024, capturing significant attention from travelers and the global tourism industry alike.

"Southern Thailand continues to captivate travellers with its enchanting blend of natural beauty, local culture and wonderful hospitality," said Brad Edman, Market Vice President – Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International. "We are proud to establish our third Marriott Hotels location in Southern Thailand, creating new opportunities for families, couples, and groups to experience the magic of Khao Lak."

Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa is a stylish low-rise retreat designed by renowned firm P49 Design, blending modern elegance with coastal heritage and maritime inspiration. Set along the serene Bang-Lut Beach on Thailand’s southwest coast, just 90 minutes from Phuket International Airport, the resort offers panoramic ocean views, spectacular sunsets, and interiors inspired by the rich cultural textures of Takuapa.

At the heart of the resort is the Greatroom—Marriott’s contemporary reimagining of the traditional lobby. With warm tones, artisanal décor, and locally-inspired drink, it serves as a welcoming social hub that flows effortlessly from day to night, inviting guests to relax, connect, and feel at home.

Second from left: Brad Edman (Market Vice President, Marriott International Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar); Second from right: Debdyuti Dasgupta (General Manager, Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa),Right: Krisada Kanchanalai (Owner of Khao Lak MarriottBeach Resort & Spa and Managing Director of Chanalai Group)

Modern comfort and southern Thai details

The resort features 283 thoughtfully designed rooms, suites, and villas (ranging from 50–124 sqm), many with private balconies and direct pool access. Spacious family suites and romantic pool villas provide the perfect setting for both vacations and honeymoons.

Embracing Marriott Hotels’ promise of “Wonderful Hospitality, Always,” the resort is recognized for its genuine, attentive service and dedication to creating meaningful guest experiences. Thoughtfully designed with modern comfort and southern Thai details, it invites every guest to connect with the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Khao Lak.

Guests can indulge in specially curated experiences—from exceptional dining using fresh, local ingredients at Goji Kitchen + Bar, Thai Curry Sala, Panasia, Lido, and Thai Baking Company, to private beachfront dinners, wellness treatments at Quan Spa inspired by traditional Thai healing, and guided excursions to nearby attractions, including diving at the Similan and Surin Islands or trekking in Khao Lak–Lam Ru National Park.

Whether relaxing by the pool, enjoying beachfront yoga, exploring local culture, or watching the kids at the water playground and club, guests of all ages can find their rhythm here. The 24/7 fitness center keeps wellness in focus.

For business and social gatherings, the resort features the 531-sqm Andaman Grand Ballroom with built-in 346” LED screen, adaptable 4 Similan meeting rooms, lush garden lawn, and a beachfront lawn for unforgettable weddings and events.

Khao Lak’s gateway to authentic experience

At Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa, guests don’t just stay—they feel truly enriched and fulfilled in the place where nature, culture, and heartfelt service come together in harmony.

"We were delighted to welcome our distinguished guests to celebrate the successful opening of our spectacular beachfront resort," said Debdyuti (Dev) Dasgupta, General Manager. "This celebration introduced guests to the distinctive hospitality and elevated experiences that define Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa as the Khao Lak’s gateway to authentic experience."

The celebration unfolded in the resort’s state-of-art Andaman Ballroom, where esteemed guests gathered for a memorable evening. The venue was beautifully adorned to reflect the resort’s distinctive Southern Thai-inspired elegance, while a thoughtfully curated set menu showcased the richness of local Thai flavors alongside international culinary artistry. Guests were treated to pairing beverages and gourmet delights in an ambiance of warmth and sophistication.

Photo exhibition: Where Stillness Speaks’

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of “Where Stillness Speaks,” an exclusive photo exhibition by renowned Leica Thailand M Ambassador, Chut Janthachotibutr. Presented in collaboration with Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa, the exhibition invites guests on a visual and emotional journey into the quiet beauty and cultural richness of Khao Lak — the very essence that inspired the resort’s design narrative.

Through his lens, Chut masterfully captures the interplay of light, silence, and natural textures, evoking a serene harmony between nature, architecture, and local heritage. “Khao Lak doesn’t speak loudly,” he reflects. “It invites you in — gently, through stillness.”

The exhibition will be on display at Khao Lak Marriott Beach Resort & Spa until 31 May 2025. In the spirit of giving back, proceeds from photo sales will be donated to Baan Tarn Namjai, supporting the local community as part of the resort’s ongoing CSR commitment.

The resort participates in Marriott Bonvoy, allowing members to earn and redeem points during their stay and enjoy personalized services through the Marriott Bonvoy app.