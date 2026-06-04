 Massport opens first remote airport terminal in US

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Airports
United States

Massport has launched the first remote airport terminal in the United States, allowing passengers on select Delta Air Lines and JetBlue flights to check in, drop bags, and clear TSA security in Framingham, Massachusetts, before reaching Boston Logan Airport. This innovative terminal, powered by SITA's common-use platform, aims to alleviate congestion at the main airport by moving key processes 20 miles upstream.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) faced increasing passenger numbers, with US airports handling one billion passengers in 2025 and projections of 1.5 billion by 2040. Expanding Logan Airport's terminal capacity was not feasible, prompting Massport to explore smarter solutions. SITA's technology enabled the creation of a fully functional terminal environment outside the airport, where passengers can complete check-in procedures before boarding a secure bus to Logan.

Shawn Gregor, President of SITA Americas, highlighted the benefits of this approach: "What Massport has done in Framingham is move those friction points twenty miles upstream, reducing the pressure on the airport facilities and passengers' anxiety levels."

The Framingham terminal is part of a multipartner model, with Landline operating the secure bus service and TSA providing security screening to federal standards. The pilot programme, building on the Logan Express network, will run through the summer, with plans to extend access to more airlines. SITA's scalable platform can accommodate new airlines and locations without infrastructure changes.

Reservations for the Logan Airport Remote Terminal at Framingham are now open, offering a glimpse into the future of airport operations

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airports | Technology | Travel related Products | United States
Tag:Boston Logan Airport | Massachusetts Port Authority | remote airport | SITA

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Massport opens first remote airport terminal in US

Massport has launched the first remote airport terminal in the United States, allowing passengers on select Delta Air Lines and JetBlue flights to check in, drop bags, and clear TSA security in Framingham, Massachusetts, before reaching Boston Logan Airport. This innovative terminal, powered by SITA's common-use platform, aims to alleviate congestion at the main airport by moving key processes 20 miles upstream.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) faced increasing passenger numbers, with US airports handling one billion passengers in 2025 and projections of 1.5 billion by 2040. Expanding Logan Airport's terminal capacity was not feasible, prompting Massport to explore smarter solutions. SITA's technology enabled the creation of a fully functional terminal environment outside the airport, where passengers can complete check-in procedures before boarding a secure bus to Logan.

Shawn Gregor, President of SITA Americas, highlighted the benefits of this approach: "What Massport has done in Framingham is move those friction points twenty miles upstream, reducing the pressure on the airport facilities and passengers' anxiety levels."

The Framingham terminal is part of a multipartner model, with Landline operating the secure bus service and TSA providing security screening to federal standards. The pilot programme, building on the Logan Express network, will run through the summer, with plans to extend access to more airlines. SITA's scalable platform can accommodate new airlines and locations without infrastructure changes.

Reservations for the Logan Airport Remote Terminal at Framingham are now open, offering a glimpse into the future of airport operations

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airports | Technology | Travel related Products | United States
Tag:Boston Logan Airport | Massachusetts Port Authority | remote airport | SITA

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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