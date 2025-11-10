 Maximum Occupancy Melbourne is now officially sold out

Maximum Occupancy Melbourne is now officially sold out

This development was attributed to unprecedented demand from across the sector

MICE
Oceania

Australia's leading one-day hotel and accommodation industry conference, Maximum Occupancy, has officially sold out ahead of its Melbourne debut at Rydges Melbourne on Tuesday, 11th November.

This development was attributed to unprecedented demand from across the sector.

According to Fastrack Digital founder and managing director Adrian Caruso, the response has exceeded all expectations.

He said: “Selling out both the conference and trade show highlights the strength and optimism within Australia's accommodation sector. The industry is ready to embrace change, technology, and collaboration, and Maximum Occupancy and its one day format is where those conversations happen.”

Not only has the conference sold out, but the Trade Show featuring the leading suppliers and solutions partners from across the industry has also reached full capacity as of press time.  

The one-day conference will bring together over 45 speakers representing the most diverse cross-section of the accommodation and tourism industry ever assembled for one day.

These luminaries include representatives from major hotel chains, independent operators, and alternative accommodation disruptors, as well as leading digital, HR, and F&B experts.

What’s on at Maximum Occupancy Melbourne

Across a packed agenda, industry leaders will unpack the current state of the market and what lies ahead for 2026, diving deep into:

  • Hotel ownership and what owners really want
  • Alternative accommodation models reshaping the industry
  • AI-powered transformation in hotel operations, marketing, and guest experience
  • The impact of events on occupancy and revenue
  • Winning more corporate business in 2026 and beyond
  • Revenue management trends and profitability strategies
  • Future-forward F&B and hospitality innovation
  • The HR challenge – attracting, training, and retaining talent in a competitive market
  • CEO and Leaders Meet-Up, facilitated by Dougal Hollis, General Manager, Accommodation Australia (Vic)
  • Tapping into the booming Chinese travel market
  • How travellers are booking in an AI world

Four keynotes anchor the programme, including Lisa Patroni, newly appointed CEO of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council (VTIC), alongside senior leaders from Accor, Luxury Escapes, BIG4, and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Adding excitement to the day, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in Revinate's Book Direct Game, where one lucky delegate will win a $30,000 prize designed to supercharge their direct revenue growth.

