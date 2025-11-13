Meliá Hotels International accelerates its expansion into the Asia Pacific

Spanish hospitality company Meliá Hotels International speeds up its luxury presence across Asia with a series of landmark openings in 2026 and beyond.

Led by the debut of Paradisus by Meliá Bali next month, the company is expanding its premium and luxury portfolio, bringing its signature blend of Mediterranean warmth and destination-inspired hospitality to some of the region’s most sought-after destinations.

According to managing director for the Asia Pacific Ignacio Martin: "Luxury travel in Asia is evolving rapidly. It’s no longer defined by exclusivity, but by meaningful connection and sense of place. With one in every three Meliá openings worldwide positioned in the luxury segment, we’re accelerating that transformation. Through Paradisus and The Meliá Collection, we’re not only expanding our footprint but reimagining what luxury means for today’s traveller: authentic, immersive, and deeply connected to the destination.”

Points for expansion

Indonesia

Paradisus by Meliá Bali marks the company’s first all-inclusive luxury resort in Asia and introduces its signature Destination Inclusive® concept to the region.

Guests can immerse themselves in Bali’s culture, nature and wellness through curated experiences beyond the resort.

This is complemented by The Reserve adults-only enclave; Family Concierge offering personalised luxury for families; signature kids club Kidsdom; YOURWAY club designed for teenagers; and a dedicated water park and modern sport facilities.

Vietnam

In Q2-2026, Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort will open along Vietnam’s Long Beach, designed as a sanctuary for personalised well-being.

Families can unwind in spacious pool villas and enjoy the benefits of Kidsdom and Teens Club, while couples and wellness seekers rejuvenate at the YHI Spa and adults-only Level Pool.

Later in 2026, Meliá Aurea Nha Trang will join the portfolio beside the iconic Villa Le Corail Gran Meliá, offering refined beachfront luxury in one of Vietnam’s most vibrant coastal destinations.

Over the next two years, Meliá Hotels International will also transform Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat into a property under The Meliá Collection, the company’s curated collection of independent hotels.

Nestled within Ba Vi National Park, just an hour from Hanoi, the property blends French colonial architecture and Vietnamese village style, surrounded by misty mountains and lush greenery.

Laos

Currently operating as Grand Luang Prabang, Affiliated by Meliá, the property will be rebranded under The Meliá Collection within the next two years.

This will bring the company’s curated approach to luxury to Laos for the first time.

As the only international hotel overlooking the Mekong River, the property blends colonial heritage with serene gardens and timeless design, celebrating the city’s status as a UNESCO World Heritage treasure.

Maldives

Marking the brand’s first property in the Maldives, Meliá Amilla Fushi will introduce the group’s refined approach to resort living in Baa Atoll.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the resort will feature private villas, a spa and leisure centre, and a collection of world-class dining concepts.

Designed for modern travellers seeking privacy and connection to nature, it will offer direct access to vibrant coral reefs and some of the Maldives’ most celebrated dive sites, blending understated elegance with the destination’s natural splendour.