METT Singapore officially opens with 80 keys for guests

METT Singapore officially opened its doors, welcoming guests to discover a fresh new chapter at the iconic property in the heart of nature at Fort Canning Park. In a short film to mark the hotel’s opening, a charming story unfolds starring a sunbed and pool umbrella as central characters in the most surprising and unexpected ways. Taking to the streets of the Lion City and through the lush greenery of Fort Canning Park, they are irresistibly pulled towards the lure of the “Simply Magnetic” METT Singapore.

As they wander through the transformed heritage property, the film reveals glimpses of what to expect at METT Singapore. The curious sunbed finds itself casually cruising past L’Amo Bistrò del Mare, METT’s ode to premium Italian coastal dining. Meanwhile an excitable pool umbrella, a twirl in its step, can’t seem to decide where to go next, while surprising staff along the way. The two friends at last reunite in their natural habitat – the poolside, against the backdrop of the dynamic Singapore skyline. Together, they claim the film’s narrative “Some Places You Discover, Others Draw You In.”

“As we open our doors today, we wanted to capture the special energy, warmth and magnetic draw of our METT brand for its arrival into Singapore and Asia. METT Singapore is bringing a laid-back luxury hotel experience to the city, and this film reflects the spirit of connection, effortless style and the vibrant soul that defines METT,” shared Christophe Hobeika, Sunset Hospitality Group’s Executive Director Hotels & Resorts.

To capture a feeling of authenticity and real-world charm, the film features human-powered technological craft, with the custom-built motorized sunbed and umbrella taking to the streets, no driving license required.

METT, Simply Magnetic

Blending colonial charm with contemporary soul, METT Singapore brings together world-class dining, social connection and state-of-the-art wellness to create an alluring new rhythm at the historic site.

At METT Singapore, heritage meets high energy, social connections are celebrated, and next generation wellness is embraced. Every detail is designed to inspire meaningful moments and inject a spirit of relaxed modern luxury and fresh energy to frame a new way of living. The heritage-listed property has been transformed through a contemporary lens, with 84 light-filled suites and rooms that offer the luxury of space. Guests flow effortlessly from a sunrise padel match or spa ritual to sun-drenched hours by the pool, to evenings of inspired dining and buzzing conversation.

Launching soon, guests of METT Singapore will also have access to Madison House, a private members’ club dedicated to social vitality and lifestyle living and The Longevity Suite, a cutting-edge wellness haven where biohacking meets holistic indulgence.

METT Singapore joins METT’s roster in Marbella, Bodrum and Barcelona as the Singapore debut marks Sunset Hospitality Group’s hotel bold expansion into Asia Pacific and lays the foundation for future openings across the region.

METT Singapore reservations are now available. Rooms start at SGD 625 including tax & service.