MG Relations announces its newest client, Silolona Sojourns, a luxury yacht charter that delivers extraordinary off the grid expeditions across South East Asia, rooted in education and preservation. Transporting guests to some of the most untouched destinations in the world, Silolona operates two traditional Phinisi boats, Silolona and Si Datu Bua, and is renowned for having been one of the first companies to sail guests to destinations such as Raja Ampat, Papua, the Flores Archipelago, and more.

Founded in 2002 by pioneer Patti Seery, Silolona is an independent family business through and through and was the first luxury boat offering private charters in Indonesia. Having fallen in love with Indonesia during various educational adventure trips with friends around the archipelago while living in India, Patti created Silolona as the first ship in the fleet. In 2012 Patti’s son Tresno, having studied Naval Architecture in Maine, built the second ship, inspired by his mother: Si Datu Bua, meaning ‘beloved princess’. Together, the two vessels make up the Silolona Sojourns fleet, and Patti and Tresno together built a business based on love, passion, tenacity, and extraordinary experiences. Following Patti’s passing in 2020, Tresno took the helm of Silolona Sojourns, honouring her legacy as the ‘Mother of Phinisi Charters’.

Silolona Sojourns’ mission is to transport people to the world’s most beautiful places, and encourage guests to foster a deeper connection to the planet and its diverse cultures. While each charter is steeped in luxury, five-star service, and comfort, all guests will also experience the local culture, community, wildlife, and learn about the history and future of these remote regions. Silolona Sojourns is invested in the protection of land and people, and is passionate about creating ambassadors out of its guests through exposure and education; over the years, the team have built meaningful relationships throughout the archipelago, and the villagers and tribes across Flores, Alor, Banda and Papua know the crews well. This not only opens up unique experiences to guests that no other charter can arrange, but also demonstrates Silolona’s commitment to supporting these communities, and working with them in a sustainable and sensitive way that tackles overtourism while still celebrating their culture, and educating guests.

Silolona’s vessels are unlike any on the market, and a celebration of heritage, authenticity, and innovation. The two Phinisi boats, inspired by the traditional Indonesian sailing ships used on the Spice Island Trading Routes, are designed to not only hark back to the history and tradition that guests will learn about throughout their voyage, but to redefine guests’ understanding of elegance, adventure, and relaxation. Both exquisite vessels were meticulously handcrafted by the Konjo boatbuilders of Ara, using carefully selected timbers and recycled 300-year-old colonial teak planks.

Silolona houses 5 suites (3 King and 2 Queen), each named after fabled Spice Islands and designed with original art that reflects the islands’ culture. The ship also comprises indoor and outdoor lounge and dining areas, outdoor day beds, a library and multimedia centre, and a dive shop and dive area. Similar in design, Si Datu Bua is a more intimate vessel, with 3 suites (1 King and 2 Queen). The interiors of each yacht are inspired by the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the ancient Spice Trade routes, incorporating original maps and charts dating from the 16th to 18th century, Chinese trade ceramics, alongside all the luxury amenities guests would expect onboard a private charter.

Each itinerary is created bespoke for guests, based on multiple conversations with the guest relations team upon booking. The expert team will ascertain exactly the destinations and experiences that would suit each group – while some may be looking for a relaxing and indulgent sailing trip, others will want to get under the skin of history and meet local communities, and many will request active elements to their trip, from hiking to diving. However guests choose to spend their time onboard, and whichever destinations they take in, the Silolona Sojourns team will ensure that every trip promises natural wonders, educational opportunities, and above-and-beyond service levels. Silolona’s most popular destinations include Raja Ampat, Komodo, Banda, Flores Archipelago, and Papua, and they have managed trips to other locations including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Thailand, and Myanmar.

When guests are not on-land exploring the islands, life onboard offers plenty of excitement and opportunities to make the most of the surrounding pristine waters. Throughout their trip, guests can opt for a number of water sports, including SUP, kayaking, snorkelling, wakeboarding, and of course diving, an experience that cannot be missed in these crystal-clear waters. All food and drink is included on each charter, and guests are treated to exquisite cuisine while onboard. The chefs craft menus that are inspired by local ingredients and infused with flavours from around the world, with each meal enjoyed to the backdrop of a stunning landscape. Both vessels also offer onboard spa and massage treatments, or treatments can be arranged on private beaches, for a truly unique relaxation experience.

Silolona Sojourns offers truly unique trips to some of the world’s most remote locations, with a mission to inspire a fresh perspective on life. Combining luxury with authenticity of experience and a genuine education about the destinations in which they operate, as well as a commitment to each environment and community they visit, Silolona Sojourns are creating opportunities for transformation and preservation for both their guests and the world they explore.