Minor Hotels is stepping into 2025 on a strong growth trajectory, underpinned by a robust pipeline of almost 300 new hotels slated to open over the next three years. This expansion puts the international hotel owner and operator on track to pass a milestone of 850 properties by the end of 2027, positioning it among the world’s largest hospitality groups.

With more than 560 properties and 81,000 keys already in operation worldwide, Minor’s latest figures show a three-year pipeline of over 285 new hotels and almost 47,000 keys, underscoring the group’s ambitious global strategy and revealing a focus on global market diversification. While more than 50% of Minor’s existing portfolio is currently concentrated in Europe, the addition of more than 100 properties in Asia, more than 60 in the Middle East & Africa, and 40 in Australia and New Zealand will lead to a more balanced global portfolio distribution.

Minor Hotels is also looking to expand its presence in several priority markets, especially in North America and North Asia. Markets such as Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey have also been identified as priority destinations for entry, while efforts continue to accelerate momentum in the priority market of India following the recent opening of Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur Hotel.

Leveraging global brand strength

Luxury and upscale remains a driving force in Minor Hotels’ expansion, with one-third of the three-year pipeline categorised in the Luxury segment, encompassing the Anantara, Tivoli, and Elewana Collection brands, and a further third in the Premium segment across NH Collection, Avani and nhow. The group is also investing heavily in uplifting many of its luxury properties, including significant renovation works at the original Anantara property in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Minor Hotels has also been undertaking an in-depth optimisation of its brand architecture as part of a new-look masterbrand strategy, with the outcomes set to roll out in 2025. These include the upcoming planned launch of two new hotel brands, broadening the group’s scope and creating fresh opportunities for owners seeking distinctive brand options—particularly for conversion properties.

Conversions and brownfield developments make up a significant portion of the pipeline at 38%, with the remainder consisting of greenfield projects.

Minor is also focusing on wellbeing as a cross-brand strategic priority, highlighted by the recent opening of destinations such as Layan Life by Anantara in Phuket. It will continue to emphasise hotel projects that take an integrative approach to wellbeing that combines medical technology and local cultural insight to deliver maximum benefits to guests.

“We remain committed to strategic growth across a diverse range of regions, always striving to provide innovative hospitality experiences that deliver value for our owners and partners. As well as leveraging our experiential luxury expertise, our evolving brand architecture, asset-right strategy, and focus on branded residence opportunities are the mainstays of our ambitious plans, and we look forward to bringing them to life in the coming years.” Said, Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International.

Branded residences in focus

Branded residences will also be an important element of the group’s future, with pipeline projects in more than a dozen countries featuring a residential component.

Having been an early pioneer of branded residences in the late 1990s with developments such as Layan Residences by Anantara in Phuket, Thailand—well before many other operators entered this space—Minor Hotels plans to accelerate residential growth across both resort and urban destinations, including the potential for standalone branded residence projects in major cities.

The recent opening of Anantara Ubud Bali Resort, which includes an upcoming residential component, demonstrates the appeal of integrated living experiences that blend upscale hospitality with private ownership. Upcoming residential projects in Europe, Asia as well as Middle East & Africa – where projects are confirmed in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Oman, and Tanzania – will further strengthen Minor Hotels’ presence in those regions.

Globally, the group sees strong growth prospects for residential property under the Anantara and NH Collection brands in the Middle East and Europe in particular.

2025 opening highlights

The year ahead is already shaping up to be an exciting one for Minor Hotels, with a range of new openings across the globe. A small selection of highlights include:

Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia Hotel (February) – Set on the hillside of Gaia, Portugal, in a historic Port Wine cellar that forms part of the overall guest experience.

nhow Rome (Q2) – The 10th property under the design-forward nhow brand, further enhancing Minor Hotels’ lifestyle portfolio in Europe.

Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles Resort (Q3) – A major refurbishment will position this property as a flagship resort for Avani, elevating the brand’s footprint in the Indian Ocean.

Anantara Kafue River Zambia Tented Camp (Q3) – Anantara’s debut in the luxury tented camp segment, offering guests an exclusive safari experience in a stunning natural setting.

NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort (Q4) – After closing for a six-month renovation, one of the Maldives’ most storied resorts will open with a brand new look and plant the second NH Collection flag on the archipelago.

“As we chart new pathways for global expansion, preserving the integrity of our brands remains paramount. We’re committed to elevating our luxury portfolio while ensuring each brand’s unique identity delivers authentic, experience-led stays. Our pipeline showcases confidence in both established and emerging markets, grounded in the understanding that robust brand resonance and uncompromising quality are central to our success—and to our promise of exceptional value for guests and owners alike.” Said, Omar Romero, Chief Development and Luxury Officer at Minor Hotels.

The latest pipeline figures underscore Minor Hotels’ ambitious global strategy. A core element of this vision is the group’s “asset-right” approach, balancing owned, leased, managed, and franchised properties to ensure sustainable and diversified growth. While approximately 70% of the current portfolio is owned or leased, the group aims to bring this ratio closer to 50-50 by 2027.

Out of the pipeline projects, more than 90% will be under hotel management agreements (HMAs) or franchise deals, placing the group on track to meet that goal.