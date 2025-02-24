The Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT) kicked off its inaugural roadshow in Beijing, marking a key step in strengthening tourism relations between Morocco and China. As informed by a news report in China Daily.

The event saw strong participation from a delegation of luxury and boutique hotels, travel agencies, and tourism service providers from Morocco. Nearly 100 professionals from China’s tourism sector attended, engaging in direct exchanges aimed at fostering deeper connections between the two countries’ tourism industries.

Morocco has set its sights on the Chinese market, buoyed by the launch of direct flights from Beijing and Shanghai to Morocco in January. Hicham Bellaziz, ONMT’s chief representative in China, revealed that these new routes are expected to bring in 100,000 more Chinese visitors by 2025, taking the total number of Chinese tourists to Morocco to approximately 250,000.

The roadshow served as an important platform to highlight Morocco’s rich tourism offerings and unique cultural attractions, offering Chinese tourists more opportunities to explore the country.

Following the Beijing event, the roadshow will continue its journey to Shanghai on Thursday, where it will engage with local tourism professionals to further expand Morocco’s presence in the Chinese market.

Bellaziz emphasized that ONMT remains committed to working closely with China’s tourism industry to promote Moroccan tourism, with plans to offer superior services and a wider range of tourism products to meet the growing demand. “We are fully prepared to welcome more Chinese tourists to discover Morocco’s charm,” he said.