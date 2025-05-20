Moscow Offers Tourist Cards for Non-Cash Payments at Cutting-Edge Tourists Center

Starting from now, Indian travellers to Moscow can obtain the Tourist Card at the new travel and banking office of Sber, the largest Russian bank, located in the city center, not far from the Red Square — on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street.

The new travel and banking office of Sber combines the capabilities of Sber’s banking office and a Tourist Information Center, which is multifunctional space for guests of the capital where tourists can get essential information for their visit to Moscow. Right here travelers can pick up the plastic Tourist card, make necessary payments, currency exchanges and transfers. Consultations are possible in several languages — the Tourist Information Center specialists speak Russian, English and Arabic, while the Sber bank employees speak Russian and English.

At new space tourists can also create an individual travel plan based on their personal preferences and take free booklets with information about the city. The booklets are also provided in several languages — Russian, English, Chinese and Arabic. The travel and banking Sber office provides a lounge area where tourists can rest, try traditional Moscow treats, taste some selections from The Moscow Tea Shop. While adults are planning their itinerary, kids can play in the children’s zone that was created jointly with the animation studio “Soyuzmultfilm”, which gave the world legendary Soviet cartoons.