Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island wins four at Inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Excellence Awards

Hotels
United Arab Emirates

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island has made history at the inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Excellence Awards, hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), by taking home four of the most distinguished awards of the evening—affirming the resort’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality, sustainability and culinary excellence.

The awards ceremony, the first of its kind in the UAE, marked a new chapter in recognising outstanding contributions to Ras Al Khaimah’s fast-growing tourism and hospitality sector. Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island stood out among a competitive lineup of top-tier hotels and resorts in Ras Al Khaimah, emerging as a multi-award winner across four pivotal categories:

Outstanding General Manager Award – Fabien Chesnais, a visionary hospitality leader known for steering the resort with purpose and passion.

Platinum Green Hotel Sustainability Award – The highest accolade for the resort’s strong commitment to eco-conscious practices and green innovation.

Platinum Excellence Corporate Award – Best Hotel 2025 – A celebration of the resort’s operational excellence, innovation and service leadership.

Culinary Artisan of the Year – Executive Chef Rajiv Ranjan Singh, recognized for his creative flair and dedication to unforgettable dining experiences.

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work, innovation and unwavering dedication of our entire Mövenpick family,” said Fabien Chesnais, General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. “To be recognized across leadership, sustainability, culinary and overall excellence categories speak volumes about our team’s collective commitment to raising the bar in hospitality not just in Ras Al Khaimah, but across the UAE.”

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Excellence Awards celebrate exceptional achievements in the tourism landscape, highlighting businesses, individuals and initiatives that continue to elevate the Emirate as a premier global destination. The ceremony also spotlighted special honorary contributions, underscoring a shared ambition to position Ras Al Khaimah as a sustainable, innovative and world-class hub for tourism.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island’s recognition marks a defining moment for the resort and its role in shaping the future of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism success story.

