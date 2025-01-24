Nasher Miles, India’s new-age luggage brand forming strides of style in India, is all set to launch a heart-warming campaign on Parent Honeymoon. The brand is going to focus on letting parents have their moment and thus offering an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai. The bride and the groom can register their parents in the contest by telling the brand why their parents deserve that trip; Nasher Miles will pick the lucky couple and help them get on their flight to the city of fortune. The brand is going all out with the campaign by launching an ad-film that supports the vision alongside offering brands that sponsor the fashion, travel, tech, luxury, skincare and lifestyle aspects of the trip for the parents.

It is no surprise that parents pour their hearts out on their children’s wedding and after the event is wrapped – they feel a hollow, a void that is hard to explain. After all that cheery chaos, the silence settles in and that is where the brand intends to bring a culture-shift. With all the hard-work and devotion that parents put in the kids’ wedding, they deserve to be celebrated for their unwavering support and love too. Their unconditional “let us do it for you” spirit is now being reciprocated with a Parent Honeymoon by Nasher Miles. The brand intends to weave warmth with its new initiative where Nasher Miles rewrites the narrative and will gift a honeymoon to Dubai for the bride and groom’s parents because as they planned our wedding. We can also plan their parent honeymoon.”

The key highlights of the campaign starts with a vision of the brand that encourages the society to change the culture norm by acknowledging parents’ effort in their children’s wedding. Nasher Miles also strives to create a shift in the conventional lens of viewing weddings by inspiring the newly-wedded couple to register their parents for the contest that leads them to an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai. Children just need to enroll their parents and share why their parents deserve this special trip to have a moment that is theirs and theirs alone.

The entire campaign kickstarts with an ad-film that showcases an elderly couple, parents, being intensively involved in their kids’ wedding and finally looking back after its conclusion to feel the quiet after the event. The newly-married couple then surprises their parents with two tickets to Dubai, because parents deserve their moment too. The heart-warming campaign is meant to melt the hearts of the people in India while creating emotional resonance and setting a new approach in motion where parents gift their kids a perfect wedding and kids return the favor affectionately by gifting them a parent-honeymoon.

With this campaign, Nasher Miles is also inviting brands to collaborate and sponsor different aspects of the trip that feel organic to them. Including renowned names like Burger Bae, Midnight Angels by PC and Damensch for fashion, boAt for tech, Skininspired and FAE Beauty for skincare and lifestyle – Nasher Miles is all geared up to make this trip memorable.

This initiation by Nasher Miles is not only going to change the lens one sees their parents from but also establish a culture of acknowledgement and appreciation for all their love and efforts. Creating emotional resonance and speaking to the hearts of many in the country, this campaign will prove itself as a movement that celebrates the true MVPs of the wedding. By this campaign, Nasher Miles is not only promoting Parent Honeymoon but also positioning itself as the go-to brand for all your wedding luggage needs and trousseau packing, standing by you and your partner as you embark on this special journey.