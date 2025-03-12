Negri Firman announces new partnership with Cash & Rocket
Negri Firman PR & Communication announces its new partnership with CASH & ROCKET for the highly anticipated 2025 Italy Car Tour.
As part of this collaboration, Negri Firman’s international offices in London, Milan, New York, and Los Angeles will lead PR, communications, and celebrity and influencer outreach efforts, and support with sponsorships, to elevate the visibility and impact of this iconic event. This exciting new partnership unites their shared commitment to driving positive change, empowering communities, and uplifting women and children globally.
