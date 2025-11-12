New Routes and Relaxed Visas Fuel Asia-Pacific Travel Growth: PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) gathered insights from members attending WTM 2025, where the region was very much in the spotlight. Despite hints of a short-term slowdown from Europe, optimism prevailed throughout the show, fuelled by new air routes, relaxed visa policies, and the continued diversification of Asia’s tourism offering.

PATA member Sandra Kwan, UK Trade Sales and Marketing Manager for the Okinawa Convention & Visitors Bureau (OCVB), reported strong engagement throughout the event. “Strong interest in Okinawa was evident, we connected with new travel companies, some of whom were unfamiliar with the prefecture and were pleasantly surprised by its diverse offerings beyond beaches, as well as its convenient connections to nearby destinations such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China.” Kwan noted that operators were keen to feature Okinawa more prominently within Japan itineraries.

Gavin Dixon, PATA Committee member and Product Manager Africa/Asia at Freedom Holidays, highlighted that Sabah tourism is experiencing a strong peak period for arrivals, particularly in September. “We discussed the ongoing FCDO advisory against travelling to the north and east coast islands (e.g. Selingan Island). There is hope that the British embassy will send a delegation to evaluate the safety of the area, along the lines of a similar trip that took place to a different coast in 2024, although nothing is confirmed.”

Dixon added that discussions with the Vietnam Tourist Board centred on the potential reopening of a UK office in 2026. “Given that the UK is their top European source market, the trade could benefit from having someone to promote the destination. There are lots of new and exciting developments, such as Bhaya Cruises who launched a new luxury boat, ‘Soul’ this summer which has a wellness focus, signalling a move towards more contemporary travel in Vietnam.”

There is an overall feeling that after 3 years of unprecedented growth from Europe/UK, the last 3 months have slowed. Sam Collins, PATA Committee member and Product Manager at Best at Travel has observed that shift in momentum. “Despite this, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos reported steady interest, supported by new routes and visa-free entry for UK travellers. Cambodia’s strong presence at WTM inspired confidence in further growth for 2026.”

Airlift to Asia continues to expand significantly. Norse Atlantic launched new routes from London Gatwick and Manchester to Bangkok from October 26, 2025. British Airways has boosted capacity from London Gatwick to Bangkok, alongside its daily London Heathrow flights to Kuala Lumpur and twice-daily service to Tokyo Haneda. Virgin Atlantic recently announced the first-ever direct flight from London Heathrow to Phuket, commencing October 2026. Cathay Pacific has enhanced its premium experience with the new “Aria Suite” business class on its London–Hong Kong route, while London Gatwick further strengthens Asian connectivity with services to Singapore, Shanghai, and Baku.

Confidence was expressed by Malaysia, notable Sarawak and Sabah, both citing strong UK demand and forecasts for continued expansion.

Helen Wheat, PATA Committee member and Destination Manager for Travelbag, summed up the show’s energy: “5 years post pandemic, and it’s starting to feel as though WTM London is back in business with bustling halls and full meeting schedules. This year's show offered a wide range of suppliers from across the Pacific-Asia region and it was great to see secondary destinations investing in WTM with larger stands.” Wheat also praised the Philippines for its stand out presence. “It is still noticeable that some major players are no longer supporting the show (such as Malaysia Tourism) and the ownership falls to DMCs and hoteliers to pick up the baton.” Notably, Wheat commented “...partnerships and flexibility remain key as budgets tighten globally - wiggle room from both sides of the table are required in order to nurture mutually beneficial relationships to grow travel from the UK.”

In summary, WTM 2025 was a success for Pacific Asia with great destination representation that showcased the region's strengths and diversity. There is a clear appetite for authentic, sustainable and experience-rich travel. There are no signs of tourism slowing with the development of new hotels, products, tours and airline routes on the horizon for 2026 and beyond.