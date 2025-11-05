New Taiwan tourism campaign aims to drive travel to Hualien and Taitung

Taiwan's Tourism Administration announced two-person, two-night lodging packages starting at US$122 as part of a campaign to boost travel in Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, 1st November, travelers can book stays at two different participating B&Bs for NT$3,800 or at two hotels for NT$4,999, with bookings available through 28th February 2026.

UNI Air is also offering round-trip tickets between Taipei and Hualien for two people at NT$3,399, exclusively for travelers who book the flights with the lodging packages until the end of December.

Bringing travellers back

Following recent earthquakes and floods in eastern Taiwan, the campaign aims to draw travellers back to the region by offering discount rates and flexible stays at different locations, giving visitors greater freedom in planning their trips, the administration said.

The administration added that the campaign includes monthly lucky draws open to all travelers who spend at least NT$500 at participating businesses under its East of Taiwan tourism project in the two counties.

Travelers can enter by submitting uniform invoice serial numbers or shop tax IDs from eligible purchases on the campaign's dedicated website till 28th February 2026.

Each receipt worth NT$500 or more counts as one entry, and those for NT$1,000 and above count as two, with prizes including smartphones and accommodation vouchers, according to the administration.

An additional monthly draw is open to purchases worth NT$500 and above in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, which was devastated by deadly floods last 23rd September.

Monthly winners will be announced on 1st December 2025, and on 1st January and 1st March 2026.

All entries from the various draws will also be entered into a final grand prize draw on 1st March 2026 in which the top prize is a Toyota Yaris Cross.