The Banaan Museum in the Northern Philippine province of Pangasinan has become one of the area’s leading tourist attractions.

Since the museum opened back in September 2023, the museum has welcomed 15,474 generating PHP 616,000 in entrance fees.

Likewise, its souvenir shop has generated PHP94,000 in sales as of January 2025.

The museum is being cited by national tourism and culture authorities as a success, in light of the ongoing celebration of National Arts Month in the Philippines.

In a statement, provincial governor Ramon Guico III emphasised the relevance of having local museums.

He said the Banaan Museum symbolises the identity of Pangasinan as it also serves as a doorway to understanding the province’s culture, history, and arts.

Interesting attractions

Located in the provincial capital, the museum features 11 galleries showcasing artifacts, artworks, interactive displays, and installations that highlight Pangasinan’s cultural heritage.

It also houses the Banaan Museum Shop, which sells locally crafted products, including bamboo and buri [native plant fibre] handicrafts, rattan bags, upcycled wood items, and artworks.

Also, 24 active concessionaires from different towns in Pangasinan offer refreshments to visitors.

Popular with tourists

According to Maria Luisa Elduayan, head of the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO), the Banaan Museum’s records show that it has drawn in visitors from the United States, Denmark, Korea, Indonesia, Samoa, France, Japan, Vietnam, Bulgaria, Britain, Thailand, Malaysia, and Germany.

This is aside from domestic visitors coming in from other provinces throughout the Philippines.

Designated deputy minister for the Banaan Museum Nathaniel Daroy added that the majority of visitors were students between the ages of 11 and 20, followed by young professionals aged 21 to 30.