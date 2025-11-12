NoVacancy Asia 2025 brings the hospitality sector’s top brass to Bangkok

NoVacancy Asia 2025 is all set to bring together hotel owners, hotel operators, brands, and solution providers to Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on 18th and 19th November.

The region's only trade show fully dedicated to hotel and accommodation innovation will be tackling the industry's biggest opportunities across the fields of technology, commerce, design, and experience.

Organised by Terrapinn, the two-day exhibition and conference will showcase the ideas, tools, and partnership opportunities reshaping Asia's hospitality landscape, featuring live product demos, practical case studies, and targeted networking built for decision-makers.

Terrapinn managing director Paul Clark said: "NoVacancy Asia is where hospitality leaders from across the region bring their challenges and find the solutions to help move their business forward. Whether you're upgrading tech stacks, reimagining guest journeys, or optimising your revenue management, you'll meet new potential partners and uncover playbooks to help you move faster in 2026."

Who’s on the 2025 slate?

NoVacancy Asia 2025 will feature more than 100 leading voices from global and regional brands across strategy, operations, design, technology, and commercial performance.

Among those who have confirmed their participation are:

Emilie Couton, Chief Executive Officer, Accor Plus

Daryl Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dida

Craig Cochrane, Chief People Officer, Minor Hotel Group

Michael Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, S Hotels & Resorts

Tony Marshall, VP & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Agilysys

Bryan Bailey, Vice President Revenue & Distribution, Minor Hotels

Hope Lang, Senior Director of Operations – Southeast Asia, Hilton

Steven Hopkinson, Senior Vice President AP&ME, Shiji

Shok Wan Ho, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Design & Technical Services, Frasers Hospitality

Udomluk Tantbirojn, Chief Technology Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts

Thiruselvam Tholtan, Vice President Solutions – Hotel Technology, Minor International

These experts will confront the industry's toughest challenges head-on, with actionable insight, real-world case studies, and straight-talk strategy that works.

Six tracks in a single conference

Attendees can plan their visit around free-to-attend tracks on topics including:

Hotel Leaders

Design & Refurbishment

Revenue Management & Distribution

Hotel Technology

Marketing

Small Hoteliers & Hosts

Each track features case studies and engaging panel discussions that dive deep into the challenges and opportunities faced by the hotels and accommodations industry.

A networking opportunity you shouldn’t miss

Across the show floor, over 100 solution providers will showcase the latest hotel booking and reservations tech, operations and facilities management tools, sustainability solutions, marketing and brand-building tech, and revenue, payments and RMS systems. and more.

Attendees can expect live demos, product launches and curated networking to fast-track partnerships.

Exhibiting companies include DiDA, Agilysys, Shiji, Airwallex, Booking.com, Canary Technologies, Cvent, eMarketingeye, Profitroom, RoomPriceGenie, RoomStay.io, Salto Systems, Squizify, Stripe, and Tripleseat among others.