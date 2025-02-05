Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam officially opened the doors to its newly-enhanced meeting spaces, all of which are designed to cater to the evolving needs of modern business and social gatherings.

Strategically located in Bangkok’s bustling Pratunam district, the new meeting spaces offer flexible layouts, state-of-the-art technology, and hybrid meeting capabilities to ensure every event is both seamless and memorable.

Hotel general manager Cindy Delhomel said of their new event spaces: “The introduction of our newly designed meeting spaces at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences in the heart of Bangkok. With versatile venues, state-of-the-art technology, and a dedicated team to ensure every detail is perfect, we are confident that our enhanced offerings will meet the diverse needs of both business and social event organisers. Whether hosting a corporate meeting, a private dinner, or a grand celebration, Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam provides a modern, inspiring environment where connections are made, and moments are created.”

Spaces and services for any sort of function

The newly designed venues can accommodate a variety of event formats, from small boardroom discussions and workshops to grand banquets and conferences.

Each space offers state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, including high-definition LED screens, advanced laser projectors, interactive presentation systems, and hybrid meeting capabilities that seamlessly connect in-person and virtual participants.

Also, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and ample on-site parking ensure a convenient experience for all attendees.

Plus, to ensure seamless event execution, the hotel’s team of professional event planners is available to support organisers at every step, from customising venue layouts and coordinating technical support to creating bespoke catering solutions.

Exceptional and expansive

The meeting spaces range from the intimate Amber Room at 34 square metres, ideal for small discussions, to the expansive Sapphire Suite at 285 square metres, that can accommodate up to 300 guests in a theatre-style setting.

The versatile Topaz Suite, at 90 square metres, is perfect for mid-sized workshops, seminars, or private dinners.

All these spaces reflect Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam’s dedication to creating memorable experiences which extends beyond meetings.

The hotel also provides tailored solutions for private celebrations, including weddings and gala dinners.

Whether hosting an intimate rooftop event with stunning city views or a grand reception in the spacious Sapphire Suite, each occasion is crafted to perfection with personalised service and meticulous attention to detail.