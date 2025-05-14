Now fly IndiGo direct to Abu Dhabi from Bhubaneshwar and Visakhapatnam

IndiGo announces new direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi to India’s culturally rich cities – Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar. The new routes are set to enhance international connectivity for Indian travellers, making global travel more accessible and affordable. The flights on Bhubaneshwar–Abu Dhabi routes will operate three times a week w.e.f. June 12, 2025, and between Visakhapatnam – Abu Dhabi four times a week starting June 13th, 2025.

By introducing these direct flights, IndiGo is enhancing travel convenience for passengers, expanding international access to regional markets, and catering to the growing demand from both business and leisure travellers. Our new routes connecting Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar to Abu Dhabi will provide easier access to the UAE, facilitating smoother travel for business, education, and tourism purposes. Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a hub for technical and vocational training, as well as its appeal as a themed holiday destination, will attract more visitors, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth between the regions.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo: “We are pleased to announce direct flights from Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam to Abu Dhabi, further growing our international network. With the additions of these flights, IndiGo now operates over 100 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 15 cities in India. This also increases our frequencies to the UAE to 275 flights a week from 18 cities in India. As demand for direct international travel grows, we’re committed to connecting India with global economic centres, ensuring on-time, affordable, and seamless travel across our expanding network.”

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is renowned for its elegant fusion of tradition and modernity, featuring UNESCO-listed Cultural Sites of Al Ain, including ancient tombs and forts. Iconic landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi add to its global cultural appeal. As the UAE’s financial hub, it hosts major energy firms while growing in tourism, aviation, and technology. Known for its luxury resorts, pristine coastline, and Formula 1 Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi offers both economic opportunities and world-class leisure experiences.

Visakhapatnam, or Vizag, is a thriving port city on India’s east coast, known for its natural beauty and industrial significance. It is near UNESCO’s tentative site of Thotlakonda, which includes ancient Buddhist monuments. The city is a major naval base and houses one of India’s busiest ports, contributing significantly to trade. Its growing IT sector and tourism, with attractions like Araku Valley and Kailasagiri, make it a unique blend of industrial growth and scenic charm.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is globally recognized for its historical and architectural legacy. Known as the “Temple City,” is famed for its historical significance, especially the Kalingan-style temples such as the Lingaraj Temple. It forms part of the cultural heart of Odisha, along with the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Konark Sun Temple. Today, Bhubaneswar is evolving into a key IT and educational hub, with institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar. The city’s blend of ancient monuments and modern infrastructure makes it a growing economic and cultural centre in eastern India.

Flight Schedule: