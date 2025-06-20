Oceania Cruises’ Red Ginger expands menu with creative Nikkei dishes

Culinary and destination-centric cruise line Oceania Cruises adds 12 new, flavourful, and creative Nikkei dishes to its signature Pan-Asian restaurant Red Ginger.

This menu expansion brings a vibrant fusion of Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese culinary techniques and tastes to sea.

The innovative menu items recently debuted aboard Oceania Vista and will be available on the line's newest ship, Oceania Allura which launches next month.

The new Nikkei dishes will be added to the rest of the fleet by early 2026.

Oceania Cruises’ chief luxury officer Jason Montague said: "The carefully crafted new Nikkei menu items further augment the ongoing evolution of our driving philosophy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea. Our industry-leading culinary team is constantly seeking to introduce our well-traveled guests to new experiences and flavors, while honoring our commitment to culinary excellence," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

Executive culinary director Alexis Quaretti added: "This new Nikkei offering is a tangible example of the magic that emerges when cultures intertwine. Our passion for culinary innovation is fueled by constantly listening to our guests, noting their ever-expanding palates and deep curiosity to try new dishes and taste profiles. The introduction of these new Nikkei dishes is a result of our guests' appetite for bold new flavors, and this is just the beginning of even more exciting developments on the horizon."

What exactly is Nikkei cuisine?

Nikkei cuisine traces its origins to the late 19th century, when Japanese immigrants settled in Peru.

Over time, immigrants missing the taste of home adapted traditional Japanese recipes with native Peruvian ingredients, resulting in a distinctive taste marked by fresh seafood, bright citrus, soy-based sauces, and spicy peppers.

Unlike many long-established culinary traditions, Nikkei cuisine is refreshingly flexible as it honors customs and simultaneously embraces experimentation, an ethos that aligns perfectly with Oceania Cruises.

The cruise line is deepening its guests' understanding of Nikkei food through this new menu rollout, an initiative supported by chef Gustavo Sugay, who brings more than 20 years of experience preparing this dynamic cuisine.