Okada Manila observes World Hunger Day by donating 20,000 meals

Charity / Sustainability / CSR
Philippines

Integrated resort Okada Manila showed its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility through the donation of 20,000 meals to underserved communities across Metro Manila to commemorate World Hunger Day on 28th May. 

This initiative is part of a broader collaboration with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Philippines which aims to bring about Zero Hunger and Zero Food Waste by 2030.

Since the partnership began in May of last year, Okada Manila has become the first integrated resort in the country to engage in large-scale food rescue as it recovers safe surplus food from its Medley Buffet and banquet operations to give to families in need. 

The effort has generated significant impact over the past year:

  • Meals served to communities: 20,000
  • Food rescued and donated: 5,000 kg
  • Communities served: 12 across Metro Manila
  • Carbon emissions reduced: 12,000 kg

Okada Manila’s current beneficiaries include Project Pearls Tondo, Hospicio de San Jose, Rivaras Community Pantry, Betterworld Tondo, CM Most Holy Trinity, Barangay Sto. Niño in Parañaque City, BJMP San Mateo Rizal (Male and Female Dorms), Pangarap Foundation, Phase 7 South Fairway (San Pedro, Laguna), Project Marikeños, and WeCarePH in Marikina.

No wastage means no one goes hungry

According to resort culinary director Josef Teuschler: “Food should never go to waste, especially when hunger is among the world’s pressing problems. Through this programme, we’ve integrated surplus food donation into our daily operations, reducing waste while supporting communities that need it most. It’s a practical, high-impact way to live out our ESG values.”

The initiative is also part of the Waste Management pillar of the Okada Green Heart program, which drives environmentally responsible practices across the resort’s operations. 

In doing so, it contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Okada Manila also supported the SOS Zero Summit 2025, serving as a resource speaker for Surplus Food as a Force for Social and Environmental Good.

SOS Philippines general manager Rachel Luna said: “Okada Manila’s strong commitment has helped us reach more communities and expand our food rescue impact. It’s a meaningful partnership built on shared values.”

Through consistent action and collaboration, Okada Manila is working to ensure that good food finds its way to those who need it most, one meal at a time. 

