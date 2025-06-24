 O’Learys opens a second sports bar in Dubai at Millennium Lakeview Hotel

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

O’Learys opens a second sports bar in Dubai at Millennium Lakeview Hotel

The quintessentially Bostonian sports bar has officially opened and is offering a special 15% discount throughout June

Hospitality
Dubai
Photo caption: Ahmed Anis, Area General Manager, Millennium Hotels & Resorts during the official launch of O’Learys Millennium Lakeview Hotel.

 

O’Learys, the quintessential Boston-themed sports bar, has officially launched its second branch in Dubai at the Millennium Lakeview Hotel, where guests will be able to combine great food and drinks with immersive social experiences, including live sports and entertainment.

Under the master franchisee, Lotus Restaurant Management, which is responsible for development, training, quality control, and financial management, fans of good food and thirst-quenching drinks will be spoilt for choice with O’Learys Sports Bar’s extensive menu, offering a range of sharing platters, burgers, classic steaks, pasta, and other hearty mains, as well as a fully licensed bar.

For sports fans, all the big games will be shown on several large TV screens throughout the property, while karaoke and billiards will provide the perfect accompaniment for a night out with friends.

Ahmed Anis, Area General Manager, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, said: “As part of our continued commitment to elevating the guest experience, we are excited to announce an exclusive collaboration with the O’Learys Group, bringing the iconic O’Learys Sports Bar to our property.

“With a legacy spanning over 35 years, this beloved Swedish brand introduces a lively entertainment concept that blends American-style dining with live sports, games, and interactive activities. Guests and the local community can look forward to enjoying billiards, shuffleboard, karaoke, and more in a dynamic, vibrant setting. This partnership enhances our offerings with a distinctive international touch and promises an engaging new destination for both residents and visitors.”

The interior design is based on the colours of Boston sports teams – a combination of deep green, burgundy red and dark brown, with sporting and Boston-themed memorabilia covering the walls.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Explore Antarctica By Helicopter On Quark Expeditions’ Spectacular 12-Day Voyage

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

O’Learys opens a second sports bar in Dubai at Millennium Lakeview Hotel

The quintessentially Bostonian sports bar has officially opened and is offering a special 15% discount throughout June

Photo caption: Ahmed Anis, Area General Manager, Millennium Hotels & Resorts during the official launch of O’Learys Millennium Lakeview Hotel.

 

O’Learys, the quintessential Boston-themed sports bar, has officially launched its second branch in Dubai at the Millennium Lakeview Hotel, where guests will be able to combine great food and drinks with immersive social experiences, including live sports and entertainment.

Under the master franchisee, Lotus Restaurant Management, which is responsible for development, training, quality control, and financial management, fans of good food and thirst-quenching drinks will be spoilt for choice with O’Learys Sports Bar’s extensive menu, offering a range of sharing platters, burgers, classic steaks, pasta, and other hearty mains, as well as a fully licensed bar.

For sports fans, all the big games will be shown on several large TV screens throughout the property, while karaoke and billiards will provide the perfect accompaniment for a night out with friends.

Ahmed Anis, Area General Manager, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, said: “As part of our continued commitment to elevating the guest experience, we are excited to announce an exclusive collaboration with the O’Learys Group, bringing the iconic O’Learys Sports Bar to our property.

“With a legacy spanning over 35 years, this beloved Swedish brand introduces a lively entertainment concept that blends American-style dining with live sports, games, and interactive activities. Guests and the local community can look forward to enjoying billiards, shuffleboard, karaoke, and more in a dynamic, vibrant setting. This partnership enhances our offerings with a distinctive international touch and promises an engaging new destination for both residents and visitors.”

The interior design is based on the colours of Boston sports teams – a combination of deep green, burgundy red and dark brown, with sporting and Boston-themed memorabilia covering the walls.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/