O’Learys opens a second sports bar in Dubai at Millennium Lakeview Hotel

O’Learys, the quintessential Boston-themed sports bar, has officially launched its second branch in Dubai at the Millennium Lakeview Hotel, where guests will be able to combine great food and drinks with immersive social experiences, including live sports and entertainment.

Under the master franchisee, Lotus Restaurant Management, which is responsible for development, training, quality control, and financial management, fans of good food and thirst-quenching drinks will be spoilt for choice with O’Learys Sports Bar’s extensive menu, offering a range of sharing platters, burgers, classic steaks, pasta, and other hearty mains, as well as a fully licensed bar.

For sports fans, all the big games will be shown on several large TV screens throughout the property, while karaoke and billiards will provide the perfect accompaniment for a night out with friends.

Ahmed Anis, Area General Manager, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, said: “As part of our continued commitment to elevating the guest experience, we are excited to announce an exclusive collaboration with the O’Learys Group, bringing the iconic O’Learys Sports Bar to our property.

“With a legacy spanning over 35 years, this beloved Swedish brand introduces a lively entertainment concept that blends American-style dining with live sports, games, and interactive activities. Guests and the local community can look forward to enjoying billiards, shuffleboard, karaoke, and more in a dynamic, vibrant setting. This partnership enhances our offerings with a distinctive international touch and promises an engaging new destination for both residents and visitors.”

The interior design is based on the colours of Boston sports teams – a combination of deep green, burgundy red and dark brown, with sporting and Boston-themed memorabilia covering the walls.