oneworld launches its first marketing campaign in five years

oneworld has taken to the skies with its newest global marketing campaign, as it continues to soar during its 25th anniversary year. The campaign, targeted at premium globetrotters travelling for business and leisure, marks the alliance’s first major initiative in five years.

With the aim of expanding its reach to new audiences globally, oneworld’s latest promotion is set to engage over 40 million travellers worldwide up until early December, with new digital out-of-home advertising at a number of key airport locations across the world, including at member airline hubs.

Customers can catch the new campaign at London Heathrow, Los Angeles, and Sydney International Airport, alongside oneworld lounge locations, Amsterdam-Schiphol and Seoul’s Incheon Airport.

As part of this investment, oneworld has also launched a new sonic identity alongside its campaign, becoming the first airline alliance to introduce a sound logo as part of its identity.

The new audio logo is a unique sound designed to identify the oneworld brand, becoming the acoustic equivalent of – and working alongside – the existing visual logo.

Created to capture the bright optimism of the oneworld brand, and aimed at evoking a world of opportunity, the new short, melodic sequence has been named ‘The Take-Off’, inspired by its ascending and descending notes which follow the journey of flight.

Bespokely designed for oneworld by award-winning London-based content marketing agency, SUNDAY, the audio identity was created using digital music composition software, with a mixture of digital and live instruments.

Maria McKinnon, Director of oneworld Global Brand and Marketing, said: “We are extremely excited to be launching our new marketing campaign, showcasing the best of oneworld during its 25th anniversary year.

“oneworld has always been an industry leader and innovator, so to be launching our new sonic identity – a first for airline alliances – is also an exciting chapter in our history.

“Our commitment has always been to provide customers with a seamless and superior travel experience, and we are confident our signature sonic will be a unifying sound that brings together people of different cultures, no matter what language they speak.”

Tom Coulson, Head of Video at SUNDAY, said: “The oneworld signature sonic is a short, melodic sound sequence that amplifies the bright optimism of the oneworld alliance. It shares the joyful, forward-looking world of opportunity oneworld offers members. We’re excited to hear it roll out across the globe.”

Customers will initially experience this sonic branding across a variety of digital marketing channels, in addition to a number of popular podcasts in both the UK and the US.