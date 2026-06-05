 Ontario Science Centre hosts astronaut Jeremy Hansen

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Canada

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will share his experiences from his historic mission around the Moon at a free event hosted by the Ontario Science Centre. The event, titled "To the Moon and Back Live," will take place on 11 June at 7 pm at Toronto's Elgin Theatre. Hansen, the first Canadian to participate in a mission aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft, will engage in an interactive Q&A session, providing insights into the Artemis programme and the future of space exploration.

The Ontario Science Centre, in collaboration with the Canadian Space Agency and Elgin Winter Garden Theatres, is organising this family-friendly event. Tickets, available from 5 June at 12 pm, are limited to five per person and must be booked online due to limited capacity.

Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre, expressed excitement about the event, stating, "We are honoured to present this special event with Colonel Hansen, who continues to inspire millions across the globe." Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, added, "Jeremy Hansen's historic mission sparked Canadian pride across the nation."

For those unable to attend in person, a recording of the event will be available later on the Ontario Science Centre's YouTube channel. The Ontario Science Centre, known for its engaging science programmes, will continue to offer interactive exhibits and experiences at its interim location at Harbourfront Centre starting in Summer 2026. For more information, visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Canada | Events | Museums
Tag:Jeremy Hansen | Ontario Science Centre | To the Moon and Back

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Ontario Science Centre hosts astronaut Jeremy Hansen

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will share his experiences from his historic mission around the Moon at a free event hosted by the Ontario Science Centre. The event, titled "To the Moon and Back Live," will take place on 11 June at 7 pm at Toronto's Elgin Theatre. Hansen, the first Canadian to participate in a mission aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft, will engage in an interactive Q&A session, providing insights into the Artemis programme and the future of space exploration.

The Ontario Science Centre, in collaboration with the Canadian Space Agency and Elgin Winter Garden Theatres, is organising this family-friendly event. Tickets, available from 5 June at 12 pm, are limited to five per person and must be booked online due to limited capacity.

Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre, expressed excitement about the event, stating, "We are honoured to present this special event with Colonel Hansen, who continues to inspire millions across the globe." Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, added, "Jeremy Hansen's historic mission sparked Canadian pride across the nation."

For those unable to attend in person, a recording of the event will be available later on the Ontario Science Centre's YouTube channel. The Ontario Science Centre, known for its engaging science programmes, will continue to offer interactive exhibits and experiences at its interim location at Harbourfront Centre starting in Summer 2026. For more information, visit OntarioScienceCentre.ca

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Canada | Events | Museums
Tag:Jeremy Hansen | Ontario Science Centre | To the Moon and Back

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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