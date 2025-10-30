Paradise Vietnam’s latest vessel makes its debut on Ha Long Bay

Paradise Vietnam continues to raise the bar for luxury river cruising with the debut of its latest vessel, the Paradise Legacy, in Ha Long Bay.

The Paradise Legacy is a luxurious modern 42-cabin steel vessel that weaves together contemporary elegance with the rich traditions of Vietnam’s Tonkinese heritage.

This latest addition to the fleet further redefines luxury cruising in Halong Bay by way of the Elegance Restaurant, connecting Delight Lounge, a spacious sundeck, and a multi-sensory dining experience.

That said, the Paradise Legacy is a masterpiece of hospitality, offering an unparalleled journey through the breathtaking seascapes of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.